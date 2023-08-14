Steelers Sign Another Former Vikings Defensive Back: Report

As the saying goes, once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, but it something happens three times, it’s a pattern.

For the third time this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a former Minnesota Vikings defensive back.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on August 14 that the Steelers signed USFL cornerback Nevelle Clarke. He has never played in an NFL regular season game, but Clarke spent time with the Vikings during training camp in 2020.

Clarke played college football at UCF from 2016-19. He played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL during 2022.

Steelers Add Nevelle Clarke to 90-Man Roster

Wilson also reported on August 14 that the Steelers held a workout for defensive back Corn Elder. It was unclear at the time of Clarke’s signing if he worked out for the Steelers as well, but clearly, Pittsburgh chose to add Clarke rather than Elder.

Clarke recorded 26 tackles and 2 interceptions during the 2022 USFL season. He finished the season on the team’s inactive roster because of a hamstring injury.

In four seasons at UCF, Clarke posted 107 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 29 pass defenses and 5 interceptions. He also had 1 fumble recovery and returned 1 of his interceptions for a touchdown.

Clarke played six games for UCF in 2017 when the team went undefeated and claimed a share of the FBS national championship.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora speculated that Clarke will replace cornerback Duke Dawson on the Steelers’ 90-man roster. Dawson left Week 1 of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury.

Whether it’s with Dawson or another player, the Steelers will have to make a corresponding roster move to make space for Clarke on the roster.

Steelers Also Signed Former Vikings CBs Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan This Offseason

The careers of Peterson, Sullivan and Clarke don’t have much in common. But they have all experienced at least a short stint with the Vikings.

Clarke’s was the shortest. He was an undrafted free agent for the Vikings during 2020. Neither Sullivan nor Peterson were in Minnesota at that time.

But Peterson played for the Vikings in 2021 and 2022. Sullivan spent the 2022 season with Minnesota as well.