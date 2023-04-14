Steelers Give Former Raiders 3rd-Round Pick a ‘New Start’: Report

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Tanner Muse, a former 3rd-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders who spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

As noted by Pelissero, Muse appeared in 17 games for Seattle last year, recording 16 tackles and one pass defensed while playing 70% of his team’s special teams snaps.

Tanner Muse an Upgrade Over Devin Bush?

In effect, the Steelers have swapped inside linebackers with the Seahawks, as former Pittsburgh 1st-round pick Devin Bush inked a one-year deal with Seattle earlier in the offseason.

The move prompted the following comment from one Seahawks fan, who tweeted:

“Honestly Muse is probably better than D. Bush.”

Said fan might well be right. Muse received a 69.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2022, built on the strength of a 77.9 coverage grade. (This as compared to the 58.8 overall grade authored by Bush last season.)

Never mind that Raiders fans consider Muse to be a bust, and the fact that the Seahawks elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He’ll get a “fresh start” with the Steelers, as Pro Football Talk puts it, with Pittsburgh presumably planning to play to his strengths, namely pass coverage and special teams.

Tanner Muse Was Drafted Ahead of Alex Highsmith

Muse, 26, was selected No. 100 overall by the Raiders in 2020 (two picks before the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith), but missed his rookie season with a toe injury and was released in 2021 without ever having played a regular-season snap for Las Vegas. He went on to join Seattle’s practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster late in the 2021 season, recording four tackles during the six games in which he appeared.

Muse — who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds — is the 3rd inside linebacker to sign with the Steelers in free agency, following on the heels of former Washington 5th-round pick Cole Holcomb and ex-Miami and New England linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Meanwhile, the Steelers cut inside linebacker Myles Jack, and lost Robert Spillane in free agency, with the latter joining the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-year contract.

The makeover at linebacker extends to special teams, as backup outside linebacker Jamir Jones was released earlier this week, this despite having re-signed with the team in February 2023. Also, fullback Derek Watt, running back Benny Snell Jr., linebacker Marcus Allen and wide receiver Miles Boykin remain unrestricted free agents who have yet to re-sign with the Steelers.

Terms of Muse’s contract have yet to be disclosed. The Clemson product played 325 special teams snaps for the Seahawks last year, as well as 80 snaps on defense. Notably, he played safety at Clemson, where he recorded 237 tackles in 59 games (with 39 starts), along with seven interceptions, 15 passes defensed, four sacks, a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for touchdown, as per tigernet.com.

The Belmont, N.C. native has a younger brother, Nick, who was a 7th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. Nick Muse, a tight end, started his college career at Mike Tomlin’s alma mater, William & Mary, before transferring to South Carolina in 2019.