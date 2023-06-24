Steelers Have Chance to Sign Former Star Rookie RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatskoski in an effort to add depth in the middle of their defense. Although training camp is less than a month away, the potential of the Steelers doing the same at running back remains.

Big names such as Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette have been floated as possibilities for the Steelers. But a running back willing to be the No. 3 guy behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren would likely be a better fit for Matt Canada’s offense.

One guy who could fill that need is former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

On June 23, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon called Robinson a good potential free agency alternative to Cook.

“He’s only a year removed from back-to-back strong seasons to start his career, including over 1,000 yards as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he’s still just 24 years old,” wrote Gagnon.

Steelers’ Potential Need for Depth at RB

Harris and Warren formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the Pittsburgh backfield to end last season.

After the Week 9 bye week, the Steelers rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of their final nine games. In five of those contests, the Steelers went over 150 rushing yards.

But the Steelers lack running back depth behind Harris and Warren. Anthony McFarland, team’s current No. 3 running back on the roster, only played 21 offensive snaps last season and had 8 touches.

The other running backs on the Pittsburgh roster who could push McFarland for the No. 3 job — Jason Huntley, Alfonzo Graham and Darius Hagans — didn’t have any carries last season. In fact, Huntley is the only one of those three backs with any NFL experience.

Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein reported on June 20 that McFarland has looked the part of a No. 3 back this offseason. Graham has also shown promise through offseason workouts.

But that doesn’t mean the Steelers couldn’t still consider making a smaller deal in the running back free agency market before training camp.

How James Robinson Could Fit With the Steelers

The Pittsburgh coaching staff’s confidence in its top two running backs and depth very likely eliminates the team making a major move in the offensive backfield before the season. But adding Robinson, who is a reclamation project at this point, could make sense.

The New England Patriots signed Robinson to a two-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Patriots included three injury waivers in the contract.

Two of them were for each of his knees and the other was for his left Achilles. Robinson tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

New England then released Robinson less than three months after signing him.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether his release was injury related, but the Patriots did waive Robinson around the time when players undergo physicals in the NFL offseason.

RB James Robinson’s contract was structured in a way that led one to believe the Patriots had concerns from a health/injury standpoint. It might be a coincidence, but Robinson’s release comes at a time when players are undergoing physicals at mandatory minicamp. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2023

Robinson is still an injury risk, but that should lower his value in free agency. If the Steelers are willing to take on that risk, the 24-year-old still offers upside.

As an undrafted rookie in 2020, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns. During his first two seasons, he averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

In 2022, he played in 11 games for the Jaguars and New York Jets. The Jets acquired him from the Jaguars through a trade close to the NFL trade deadline.

Over 11 games with the Jaguars and Jets, Robinson had 425 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards with 5 total touchdowns.

The Steelers could bring in Robinson to compete for a backup running back spot without upsetting what they already have in the offensive backfield.