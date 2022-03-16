Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

For once since the dawn of NFL free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are active participants. There has been a flurry of internal signings and external agreements since the legal negotiation/tampering period started on Monday, March 14, and Heavy on Steelers is here to help you keep track of it all. Free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. eastern time.

We’ll update the list (most recent on top) as moves occur, so be sure to check back.

Re-Signed

S Miles Killebrew

On March 15, safety Miles Killebrew signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including an average annual salary of $2 million (per Spotrac).

We have signed S Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2022

DT Montravius Adams

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive lineman Montravius Adam is back with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million contract.

Adams, 26, gives the Steelers another option at nose tackle with Tyson Alualu returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss most of the 2021 season.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is signing back with the Steelers on a 2-year, $5 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

OT Chuks Okorafor

On March 14, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract, including a $9.25 million signing bonus, $9.25 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $9.75 million (per Spotrac).

At first glance, it’s a highly lucrative contract for a player who underperformed in 2021. However, should Okorafor continue on that path, Spotrac notes a potential contractual out in 2023 with a dead cap hit of $6.167 million.

Expect Pittsburgh to draft an offensive tackle next month since it doesn’t appear they’ll do so in free agency.

We have signed OT Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022

CB Arthur Maulet

On March 14, cornerback Arthur Maulet signed a two-year contract with the Steelers. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

We have signed CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022

LB Marcus Allen

Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year, $2.43 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers (per Spotrac).

Steelers placed a restricted tender on LB/S Marcus Allen, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

LB Robert Spillane

A right of first refusal tender was placed on linebacker Robert Spillane, heading into his fourth season with Pittsburgh. According to NFL.com, a right of first refusal is a situation where the team has the right to match any offer sheet signed with another team, but there is no draft compensation tied to this tender. Spillane can only sign with another club if the Steelers allow it.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the ROFR tender pays Spillane $2.4 million for one season. He’ll become a free agent in 2023.

The Steelers have given ILB Robert Spillane a right of first refusal tender, per source. Means he’d be on the books for about $2.4M in 22. Steelers can match any offer, but they don’t get compensation if they decide not to match. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 14, 2022

QB Dwayne Haskins

As anticipated, the Steelers placed an original-round tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Since Washington selected Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Pittsburgh would get a first-round draft pick as compensation if another team signs him. Translation: He won’t be going anywhere.

Looks like Dwayne Haskins has signed his original-round tender. pic.twitter.com/tQrzyJEJz9 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 15, 2022

Agreed to Terms

Free agents cannot sign contracts with their new teams until free agency begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then, the two parties simply agree to terms on new deals.

CB Levi Wallace

(from Buffalo Bills)

On Tuesday, March 15, cornerback Levi Wallace agreed to terms with the Steelers. Per Pryor, the two-year deal will be worth $8 million.

Wallace, 26, is a four-year starter with three interceptions in 2021 and two in each of the two previous seasons (including one against the Steelers in 2020).

Unfortunately, the Wallace acquisition is the nail in the coffin for Joe Haden and/or Akhello Witherspoon.

Oh, and he’ll have to change his number. I have a feeling Minkah Fitzpatrick has dibs on No. 39.

Steelers have indeed signed former Bills CB Levi Wallace on a two-year, $8M deal, source confirms. Wallace nearly signed with the Steelers as a UDFA in 2018 before he made a last-minute decision to sign with the Bills. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 15, 2022

G James Daniels

(from Chicago Bears)

The Steelers wisely bring over a former teammate of quarterback Mitch Trubisky from Chicago. Guard James Daniels, 24, did suffer a torn pec in Week 5, which sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he played in all games last and previous seasons.

Another starting-caliber addition to the Steelers’ offensive line — and one who previous played with Mitch Trubisky in Chicago https://t.co/UfuvY890C6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 15, 2022

C Mason Cole

(from Minnesota Vikings)

Center Mason Cole agreed to a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for an average annual salary of $5.25 million (per Spotrac).

Steelers add a true NFL center. Think this signals an intention to shift Kendrick Green to guard. https://t.co/wdqqYZyPAs — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 14, 2022

QB Mitch Trubisky

(from Buffalo Bills)

On March 14, quarterback Mitch Trubisky agreed to terms on a two-year, $14.25 million contract worth up to $27 million with incentives (per Tom Pelissero).

The #Steelers are signing QB Mitch Trubisky to a two-year, $14.25 million deal that's worth up to $27M with incentives, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Free Agents

The former Steelers below are currently free agents. Their status will be updated as they re-sign with Pittsburgh or sign with a new team.

Quarterbacks

Josh Dobbs

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster

James Washington

Ray-Ray McCloud

Cornerbacks

Joe Haden

DeMarkus Acy

Ahkello Witherspoon

Ahkello Witherspoon allowed just a 37.8 completion % last season. Came up especially big down the stretch. Earned another shot with the Steelers. https://t.co/lkoDLk21Gk — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 14, 2022

Tight Ends

Eric Ebron

Guards

Trai Turner

Safeties

Terrell Edmunds

Centers

B.J. Finney

J.C. Hassenauer

Running Backs

Kalen Ballage

Defensive Tackles

Demarcus Christmas