Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

For once since the dawn of NFL free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are active participants. There has been a flurry of internal signings and external agreements since the legal negotiation/tampering period started on Monday, March 14, and Heavy on Steelers is here to help you keep track of it all. Free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. eastern time.
We’ll update the list (most recent on top) as moves occur, so be sure to check back.
Re-Signed
S Miles Killebrew
On March 15, safety Miles Killebrew signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including an average annual salary of $2 million (per Spotrac).
DT Montravius Adams
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive lineman Montravius Adam is back with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million contract.
Adams, 26, gives the Steelers another option at nose tackle with Tyson Alualu returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss most of the 2021 season.
OT Chuks Okorafor
On March 14, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract, including a $9.25 million signing bonus, $9.25 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $9.75 million (per Spotrac).
At first glance, it’s a highly lucrative contract for a player who underperformed in 2021. However, should Okorafor continue on that path, Spotrac notes a potential contractual out in 2023 with a dead cap hit of $6.167 million.
Expect Pittsburgh to draft an offensive tackle next month since it doesn’t appear they’ll do so in free agency.
CB Arthur Maulet
On March 14, cornerback Arthur Maulet signed a two-year contract with the Steelers. Financial terms have not been disclosed.
LB Marcus Allen
Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year, $2.43 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers (per Spotrac).
LB Robert Spillane
A right of first refusal tender was placed on linebacker Robert Spillane, heading into his fourth season with Pittsburgh. According to NFL.com, a right of first refusal is a situation where the team has the right to match any offer sheet signed with another team, but there is no draft compensation tied to this tender. Spillane can only sign with another club if the Steelers allow it.
Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the ROFR tender pays Spillane $2.4 million for one season. He’ll become a free agent in 2023.
QB Dwayne Haskins
As anticipated, the Steelers placed an original-round tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Since Washington selected Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Pittsburgh would get a first-round draft pick as compensation if another team signs him. Translation: He won’t be going anywhere.
Agreed to Terms
Free agents cannot sign contracts with their new teams until free agency begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then, the two parties simply agree to terms on new deals.
CB Levi Wallace
(from Buffalo Bills)
On Tuesday, March 15, cornerback Levi Wallace agreed to terms with the Steelers. Per Pryor, the two-year deal will be worth $8 million.
Wallace, 26, is a four-year starter with three interceptions in 2021 and two in each of the two previous seasons (including one against the Steelers in 2020).
Unfortunately, the Wallace acquisition is the nail in the coffin for Joe Haden and/or Akhello Witherspoon.
Oh, and he’ll have to change his number. I have a feeling Minkah Fitzpatrick has dibs on No. 39.
G James Daniels
(from Chicago Bears)
The Steelers wisely bring over a former teammate of quarterback Mitch Trubisky from Chicago. Guard James Daniels, 24, did suffer a torn pec in Week 5, which sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he played in all games last and previous seasons.
C Mason Cole
(from Minnesota Vikings)
Center Mason Cole agreed to a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for an average annual salary of $5.25 million (per Spotrac).
QB Mitch Trubisky
(from Buffalo Bills)
On March 14, quarterback Mitch Trubisky agreed to terms on a two-year, $14.25 million contract worth up to $27 million with incentives (per Tom Pelissero).
Free Agents
The former Steelers below are currently free agents. Their status will be updated as they re-sign with Pittsburgh or sign with a new team.
Quarterbacks
Josh Dobbs
Wide Receivers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
Ray-Ray McCloud
Cornerbacks
Joe Haden
DeMarkus Acy
Ahkello Witherspoon
Tight Ends
Eric Ebron
Guards
Trai Turner
Safeties
Terrell Edmunds
Centers
B.J. Finney
J.C. Hassenauer
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage
Defensive Tackles
Demarcus Christmas