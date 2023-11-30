Steelers Pegged WR Destination in 2024 NFL Draft Amid ‘Off-Field Situations’

The Pittsburgh Steelers possess a formidable 1-2 punch at wide receiver with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. But The Athletic’s Dane Brugler speculated that Johnson may not be part of Pittsburgh’s long-term plans.

In light of recent controversies involving the 27-year-old receiver, Brugler projected the Steelers consider replacing Johnson with LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“The way things are going with Diontae Johnson, his time in Pittsburgh might be limited,” Brugler wrote. “The Steelers have as good a track record drafting receivers outside the first round as anyone, but it would be tough to pass on Thomas, who has outstanding size (6-4, 205), speed and tracking skills.”

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo presented both the pros and cons to that idea. At the very least, DeFabo predicted “off-field situations” will impact the decisions the Steelers make at receiver and in the NFL draft overall.

“These off-field situations will need to be factored into the decision-making process just as much as on-field success,” DeFabo wrote. “Perhaps moving on from one of the two [receivers] this offseason and bringing in a first-round draft pick as a replacement would be a good move from a team-building perspective.”

Why the Steelers Could Draft a First-Round Wide Receiver to Replace Diontae Johnson

DeFabo left open the possibility of the Steelers moving on from either Johnson or Pickens. If moving on from headaches receivers is the goal, the team could choose either one.

Johnson received a lot of criticism because of his lack of effort on a fumble during Week 12. He also reportedly was involved in a locker room altercation following Week 11 and became a distraction with his officiating rant after Week 8.

Pickens, though, caused a stir on social media when he scrubbed his Instagram account of all Steelers references following Week 9. He had 2 catches for minus-1 yard that week.

But if the choice is one or the other before 2024, moving on from Johnson is Pittsburgh’s best option.

Johnson is signed through the 2024 season, but he has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. He will count as a $5.8 million cap hit if the Steelers release him.

He could also be an interesting trade candidate. Contending teams should like that he’s just 27 years old and doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract.

Johnson’s production is down this season, but he missed four games because of a hamstring injury. Yet, Johnson is still second on the team with 55 targets and 385 receiving yards.

If the Steelers elected to move on from the 27-year-old, they’d have to replace the team’s most productive offensive player of the past five years.

“His value is as a route runner who can work underneath,” DeFabo wrote. “If you lose this element of the offense, you have to replace it somehow.”

That’s why finding his replacement in the first round makes sense.

Steelers Have Other Needs Besides WR

The 2024 season will be a pivotal year for quarterback Kenny Pickett. The second-year signal caller looked better in his first game without offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but the rest of 2023 and all of next year will determine his future in Pittsburgh.

The last thing the Steelers will want to do is make a move that stunts Pickett’s development.

That would require Johnson staying in Pittsburgh for 2024. If anything, the Steelers could draft a wide receiver in the first round to add as a compliment to Johnson and Pickens.

The other major reason why the Steelers may not fulfill Brugler’s prediction and draft a wide receiver in the first round is the other needs on the roster.

Drafting a first-round offensive lineman could just as easily help Pickett and the offense as a wide receiver. Another young star next to Broderick Jones could take the Steelers offensive line to the next level.

The Steelers also need help along the defensive line. There’s been a night and day difference between Pittsburgh’s run defense with Cameron Heyward in and out of the lineup this season.

Heyward turns 35 in May. The Steelers have put off drafting his successor long enough.

Depending on injury recoveries, Pittsburgh could also have a hole at inside linebacker before 2024.

In summary, there’s a long way to go until the 2024 NFL draft. It’s also a certainty that Brugler will change his first-round prediction for the Steelers.

If his first mock draft means anything, though, there’s a growing sense around the media that Johnson has to change his attitude to remain part of Pittsburgh’s future plans.