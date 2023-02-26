Steelers Acquire 6-foot-8 Super Bowl Champ in ‘Dream’ Trade Scenario

Keeping quarterback Kenny Pickett upright and healthy is paramount to the future success of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 16th-ranked line allowed 38 sacks in 2022 (27 Pickett, 11 Mitch Trubisky).

The Steelers were fairly active in free agency in 2022, snagging replacements for center Maurkice Pouncey (Mason Cole) and guard David DeCastro (James Daniels). While they are not Pouncey and DeCastro, the two had solid campaigns. The three liabilities along the line are Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Dotson.

Pittsburgh could address any one or all three positions in the offseason, whether via free agency or the NFL draft. While the name Taylor Lewan has been batted around often as a potential free-agent target for the Steelers, the tackle wouldn’t be a sure-fire upgrade. After a strong start to his career, Lewan’s performance and availability have declined significantly since 2019.

If the Steelers are looking for a proven dependable veteran, Bleacher Report opines they should look no further than Kansas City Chiefs‘ tackle Orlando Brown. Unlike Lewan, though, he’s not a free agent. Offensive linemen are at a premium, and there’ll be a hefty price for Brown’s services.

“Acquiring Brown wouldn’t be cheap and might cost the Steelers their 17th overall selection in 2023,” Kristopher Knox wrote in a “dream trade scenarios” post. “However, it would give them something they’re not going to find in the draft, a young offensive tackle who has already shown he can be a perennial Pro Bowler at the NFL level.”

Brown, 26, is a three-time Pro Bowler with experience at both left and right tackle. The Steelers and Kenny Pickett need talent of his caliber.

“Brown would immediately become the anchor on Pittsburgh’s offensive line and help protect Pickett’s blind side for the next five-plus years. The biggest challenge for Pittsburgh—which is projected to be just over the cap—would be clearing enough space to extend Brown upon acquiring him.”

Pittsburgh has yet to restructure any contracts, and its effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), as of February 26, stands at $4.63 million over the $224.8 salary cap.

General manager Omar Khan would have to work some magic to make the trade for Brown feasible.

Steelers Have Not Adequately Addressed Offensive Line in NFL Draft Since David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ignored adding elite-caliber players along the offensive line since taking guard David DeCastro with their first pick of the 2012 NFL draft. This year that could change with weak spots at guard and tackle. Former general manager Kevin Colbert swung and missed twice with back-to-back linemen selections, Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr., in the 2021 draft.

Should the Steelers take a tackle or guard in the 2023 NFL draft, he would immediately challenge Chuks Okorafor, Dan Moore or Kevin Dotson for their starting jobs.

Along the offensive line, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah likes Darnell Wright, a prospect out of Tennessee, at No. 17. “If you’re looking at tackle, (Tennessee’s) Darnell Wright is the one that I put there (in my mock),” Jeremiah said. “If they end up waiting on tackle, I think Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse could be one that maybe they take at 32. There are some good interior options: Steve Avila from TCU, (Florida’s) O’Cyrus Torrence. I think those guys are just plug-and-play. You’re not going to win the press conference (or) the draft party with those two guys, but I think they’re just plug-and-play, solid starters immediately.”

The Steelers could go in any number of directions with their first two picks of the NFL draft. None may be sexy, but indeed necessary.