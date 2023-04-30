Steelers Draft Pick Sounds Off on Joining Brother in ‘Legendary Organization’

There isn’t an NFL team who loves bloodlines more than the Pittsburgh Steelers. They proved that again in the 2023 NFL draft.

To kick off Day 2, the Steelers drafted Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is the son of former Steelers All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter. Then on Day 3, the team selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig.

The Steelers drafted the former Badgers linebacker just a couple months after signing his brother, guard Nate Herbig.

Immediately after his selection, Nick expressed his excitement to be playing with his brother in Pittsburgh.

“Getting to play for the Steelers, a legendary organization, and I get to play with my brother. It’s all I can ever ask for,” Nick told the media on April 29.

Steelers Add Another Set of Brothers This Offseason

The Steelers signed Nate Herbig to a two-year, $8 million in the middle of March. As soon as he agreed to that contract, the veteran offensive guard began campaigning for the team to draft his brother.

“I already came in the building screaming it,” Herbig told the media when talking about his brother. “Like, come on, let’s get him here.

“Nick Herbig, stud. Absolute stud. I should be his agent.”

The Steelers obliged, drafting Nick Herbig at No. 132 overall in the fourth round.

Mike Tomlin’s team also drafted one of their player’s brothers last year in tight end Connor Heyward during the sixth round. Defensive end Cameron Heyward was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2011.

Therefore, the Steelers will have at least two pairs of brothers this season. They could have another one with the Watts if fullback Derek Watt re-signs with the team.

Derek and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, both played for the Steelers from 2020-22.

How Nick Herbig Fits With the Steelers

General manager Omar Khan used the team’s top three picks to address its biggest needs at offensive tackle, cornerback and defensive line. Then to end Day 2, the Steelers added tight end Darnell Washington, who has high upside as a blocker and red zone target.

Herbig doesn’t possess ideal size but does also have a high ceiling.

“A three-year starter as a 3-4 outside linebacker, Herbig is lacking in size and strength but possesses plenty of athleticism and potential,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He would benefit from a year in the weight room to get ready for NFL edge work, but he might have the instincts and athletic ability for consideration as an off-ball linebacker.”

Outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin told the media after the team drafted Herbig that he would be an outside linebacker to begin his career. But other draft evaluators shared Zierlein’s concern about Herbig’s size.

“Little surprised about that,” Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on Twitter. “Worried about how he’ll consistently hold up in run game with that length/frame.”

Herbig stands at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. He also has 31 and 1/4-inch arms.

But if he is able to establish himself as an outside rusher, Herbig would provide the Steelers key depth behind edge rushers Watt and Alex Highsmith.

With those two stars, Herbig won’t be able to compete for a starting role. But Watt has missed nine games over the past two seasons, so Herbig could be a key depth piece for Pittsburgh’s defense.

In three seasons at Wisconsin, Herbig recorded 21 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 7 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles. He reached career highs of 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss during the 2022 season.