Mike Tomlin Puts Steelers Coaching Staff on Notice

As he almost always is, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was complimentary of his coaching staff during his end-of-the-season press conference on January 18. But Tomlin also didn’t mince words when talking about his offseason expectations for Pittsburgh’s coaching staff.

Changes are coming.

“From a coaching perspective, things never stay the same,” Tomlin told the media. “I’m appreciative of this collection in what they were willing to do all the while understanding that there will be changes.”

When speaking specifically about the offensive coordinator vacancy, Tomlin told reporters that the organization will fill the opening with an outside hire.

“I’m looking at outside candidates and lining up the pecking order there,” Tomlin told reporters. “I’m appreciative of their efforts in terms of what they did for us down the stretch.

“But I’m looking at outside candidates at this juncture.”

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on November 21. Running backs coach Eddie Faulker served as the team’s interim offensive coordinator while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan called offensive plays for the remainder of the season.

But neither Faulkner nor Sullivan will be candidates to be offensive coordinator of the Steelers on a permanent basis.

“I just feel it’s appropriate [to make an outside hire],” said Tomlin.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Shares What He is Looking For in Team’s Next Offensive Coordinator

Tomlin was rather candid while speaking with the media on January 18. In addition to stating that an outside candidate will be the team’s next offensive coordinator, Tomlin explained what he will be looking for in candidates.

“I want us to versatile and dynamic. Obviously, we’ve got to score more points,” Tomlin said. “I want to be able to keep defenses off balanced. I want to utilize all of the talent that we have at our disposal.

“I’m excited about this process and the talent pool out there based on what I’ve seen thus far. I’m really open to kind of learning through this process and seeing what people have to say about their visions.”

Tomlin also said that he prefers candidates who have previous offensive coordinator experience. Furthermore, he emphasized how important it will be for Pittsburgh’s next offensive coordinator to be a strong quarterback mind.

“It’s a significant component of it. This game is quarterback driven,” Tomlin said. “Offenses are quarterback driven. So their expertise in that area is a significant component of the search from my perspective.”

Tomlin added that he will have input from owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan on the decision of who to hire at offensive coordinator.

The head coach didn’t rule out Faulkner and Sullivan returning on the offensive staff next year. But it’s too early to say with any certainty whether either coach will or won’t be back in Pittsburgh for 2024.

Lastly, Tomlin said the team could add more offensive assistants to the coaching staff.

Tomlin Addresses His Contract Situation

The Steelers head coach actually opened his January 18 press conference joking about how his last press conference ended. He acknowledged that he could have handled the contract question he received at the end of his postgame press conference after losing to the Buffalo Bills differently.

Tomlin, though, also added that he felt immediately after the playoff loss was not the correct time to talk about his own future.

But the 17-year head coach discussed it on January 18. Tomlin stopped short of saying for certain that he will receive an extension, but he expressed that he isn’t worried about his contract.

“I’d imagine those contract things are going to run their course,” Tomlin told the media. “Art [Rooney] and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually often. I don’t imagine it’s going to be an issue, and I imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time.

“But my mindset is to coach this football team.”

Tomlin has one year remaining on his contract. The Steelers cannot afford to not extend Tomlin this offseason given that they want to hire a top offensive coordinator.

If Tomlin enters the 2024 season as a lame duck, it’s unlikely that offensive coordinator candidates will consider Pittsburgh a top destination.