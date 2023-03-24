Steelers Urged to Consider Speedy Record-Holding WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another wide receiver on the roster for the 2023 season. While rumors have swirled that the Steelers should pursue veteran stars such as DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr., a wideout who can be signed for a bargain is a lot more likely.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey argued that the bargain wide receiver the Steelers should consider in free agency is Olamide Zaccheaus.

“Olamide Zaccheaus is coming off his best NFL season,” Tansey wrote. “He caught 40 balls for 533 receiving yards with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Zaccheaus would be a nice No. 3 option to have in addition to the top two pass-catchers on the roster.”

One of Zaccheaus’ best assets is his speed. As a rookie in 2019, he hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass, which was the longest touchdown reception in the NFL that year. It was also the third-longest reception in Atlanta Falcons team history.