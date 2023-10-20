Steelers Make Final Decision on TE Pat Freiermuth for Week 7 Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was trending toward being completely healthy after the bye week. The unit is almost there but will still be without tight end Pat Freiermuth in Week 7.

The Steelers officially ruled out Freiermuth for the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on October 22. The tight end practiced on October 18 and 19, but he didn’t participate in practice on October 20.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Freiermuth aggravated his hamstring injury in practice on October 19. With the ailment returning, there’s a chance the tight end will not be ready to return in Week 8 either.

“Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Rams and likely will be sidelined longer after aggravating his hamstring in practice Thursday, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

Freiermuth first suffered his hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that he would miss 2-3 weeks.

October 22 will mark three weeks since the original injury.

Freiermuth has posted 8 receptions for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns in 4 games this season. He also dealt with a chest injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

How the Steelers Replace TE Pat Freiermuth

Although he only has 8 catches this season, Freiermuth is a significant loss for the Steelers offense. Last year, he set career highs with 63 receptions and 732 yards as he became one of quarterback Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets.

And even though he hasn’t been very involved in the Steelers offense yet this season, Freiermuth has still caught 2 of Pickett’s 5 touchdown passes in 2023.

Without Freiermuth, rookie third-round tight end Darnell Washington should see a bigger role again for Pittsburgh. Washington played a season-high 46 offensive snaps in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers also have Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams on the tight end depth chart.

Other than the red zone targets for Freiermuth, the Steelers have not had their tight ends very involved in the offense this season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter argued on Twitter that that needs to change despite Freiermuth still dealing with his hamstring injury.

“Even with Freiermuth out, the TE should still be targeted a lot more by Kenny Pickett. Ravens and others have practically ignored him in coverage.”

Washington has 1 reception for 10 yards this season. Heyward has 5 catches for 42 yards.

Rest of the Steelers Offense Healthy for Week 7?

While not getting back Freiermuth is a disappointment, the Steelers could have four other offensive players, including three starters, return to the lineup for the Rams matchup.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, left tackle Dan Moore Jr., right guard James Daniels and running back Anthony McFarland all practiced in full the entire week.

Johnson’s return is considered the most important. Johnson has an uncanny ability of getting open on short, quick routes. The Steelers have badly missed that element of their offense since he suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of Week 1.

McFarland coming back will give the Steelers a full compliment in the offensive backfield. But his biggest impact will likely be felt on special teams. McFarland returned 3 kickoffs for 91 yards before exiting with a knee injury in Week 1.

The last thing remaining for all four players returning is ensuring each one has a roster spot. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported the Steelers have yet to make a roster spot for McFarland.