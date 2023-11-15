Steelers Receive Positive Update on Injured TE Pat Freiermuth: Report

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has missed the past five games, but his return for the Pittsburgh Steelers is apparently becoming near.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on November 15 that the Steelers are opening the tight end’s 21-day practice window. With that decision, the team will have three weeks to active Freiermuth onto the 53-man roster.

However, the expectation is he will make his full return much sooner. Schefter also tweeted that Freiermuth is trending toward dressing in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

“Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window on TE Pat Freiermuth and he is tracking to play Sunday against the Browns, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window on TE Pat Freiermuth and he is tracking to play Sunday against the Browns, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

This positive news came a day after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared an optimistic update on the tight end during a press conference with reporters.

“We’ll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work and the amount of it and how he feels and let that be a determining factor,” Tomlin said on November 14. “But, feel good about his potential availability.”

The Steelers have gone 4-1 without Freiermuth this season. But, his presence in the offense has been badly missed.

In 16 games last season, Freiermuth had 63 receptions, 732 yards and 2 touchdowns.