Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Speaks Out on Matt Canada, Kenny Pickett

The firing of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was a cause for celebration from a lot of Pittsburgh sports fans. But it wasn’t for Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

When speaking to reporters for the first time since Canada’s firing on November 21, Freiermuth expressed sorrow about seeing the only offensive coordinator he’s played for in the NFL lose his job.

“I’m not going to cheer for it. It’s sad. He’s a great guy. Me and Canada had a great relationship,” Freiermuth told reporters, via TribLive.com’s Chris Adamaski. “Obviously, you’re never going to celebrate someone losing their job. He’s a great family. Great guy. It’s definitely sad.

“But we have to keep pushing forward and keep going with the big division game coming up.”

The Steelers will push forward with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will call offensive plays.

The Steelers will also continue forward with quarterback Kenny Pickett still behind center. Freiermuth expressed tremendous confidence in his quarterback getting the team’s offense on track.

“Full confidence in Kenny,” Freiermuth said, answering a question about Pickett’s struggles before the reporter finished asking it. “Full confidence in everyone in this offense to get this going.”

Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth, Allen Robinson Confident in Kenny Pickett

NFL coaches don’t typically make coaching changes to wake up a locker room.

The Steelers obviously don’t do that. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on November 21 that firing Canada was the first time the Steelers made a head coach or coordinator change during the season since 1941.

But Canada’s firing may have that “wake up” impact on the players, particularly on offense.

“It heightens our sense to ‘Let’s get going,'” Freiermuth told reporters, via 93.7 The Fan. “Obviously, everyone is going to have eyes on us offensively this week. We have to execute and do what we have to do.”

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson also expressed confidence that the Steelers will be able to do what they have to do with Pickett behind center.

Robinson stressed to reporters on November 22 that when an offense isn’t working, the responsibility shouldn’t fall on just the quarterback or even the coordinator.

“Confidence is high,” Robinson said of Pickett, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “At the end of the day, the lows and stuff that we have had on offense doesn’t come down to one person, one individual or anything like that. I think that we have the right group to be able to do that, to get this thing pushed in the right direction.”

“We have an immense amount of talent. I think that we’ve seen everybody making plays that they’re capable of making across the board at every position group.”

While Freiermuth and Robinson aren’t the top skill players in the Steelers offense, the unit could use more involvement from both.

Freiermuth had just 1 catch in his return from injured reserve during Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

Robinson posted 3 receptions for 20 yards. He hasn’t had more than 29 receiving yards in a game since Week 1.

What Changes Could be Coming to Steelers Offense?

Steelers fans hoping for major changes to the team’s offense is likely to be disappointed. NFL teams can’t install a new playbook or system in November.

But NFL analysts dissecting potential changes for the Steelers offense have featured one commonality — more play-action pass.

“To this point, the Steelers have called a play-action pass on 14% of dropbacks this season, the third-lowest rate in the NFL,” Pryor wrote on November 22. “Pickett’s completion percentage on play-action is 77%, compared to 58% without it. His yards per attempt are also much better when the offense uses play-action, jumping from 5.9 without, to 7.2 with. His total QBR also increases 22 points — from 29 to 51 — when using play-action.”

It shouldn’t be too difficult calling more play-action passes with the hot streak the Steelers run game is currently on. Pittsburgh has rushed for 543 yards (181 rushing yards per game) over the past three weeks.

Another welcomed change for the Steelers offense would be to complete more passes to receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. They combined to catch just 6 of 14 targets in Week 11.