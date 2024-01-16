Steelers Veteran Defensive Starter Named 2024 Cut Candidate

The offseason has officially begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means NFL analysts are already looking ahead at what the team’s roster could look like for the 2024 season.

From a salary cap perspective, things are not very promising for the Steelers. Spotrac projected Pittsburgh to be more than $6 million over the projected 2024 salary cap.

The Steelers will have no choice but to release players to get under the cap. In a perfect world, the team will open enough cap space to sign significant free agents too.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued that veteran starting cornerback Patrick Peterson is a cut candidate for the Steelers.

“The unfortunate reality is that it’s going to be hard for Peterson to live up to his contract at 34 years old next season,” the BR staff wrote.