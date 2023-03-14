Steelers New CB Clarifies His Desire to Wear No. 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the first day of free agency, signing 3-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

In addition to the All-Pro teams, Peterson has made the Pro Bowl eight times and intercepted 5 passes last season, his most in a decade. The Steelers also signed Peterson to an affordable two-year, $14 million contract.

Seemingly the only problem with his arrival is his jersey number. Peterson wore No. 7 last season and ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that the cornerback wants to stick with the same number in 2023.

However, Peterson clarified his intentions about wearing No. 7 with the Steelers in a tweet on March 13.

“I get it,” Peterson wrote in his post. “#7 is not up for grabs.”

Speculation that Ben Roethlisberger Could Give Peterson Permission to Wear No. 7

Pryor’s tweet about Peterson’s desire to wear No. 7 sent Steelers twitter into a frenzy shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Peterson was heading to Pittsburgh.

“Patrick Peterson says he would ‘love to rock No. 7,'” Pryor wrote. “He wore No. 7 in high school — and last year in Minnesota when he had 5 picks. Says jersey numbers are still getting ironed out.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wore No. 7 for the Steelers from 2004-21. He played in more games than any other player in Steelers history and threw for 64,088 yards with 418 touchdowns while donning the No. 7.

Steelers fans were mixed on whether Peterson should wear the retired quarterback’s number.

Other Steelers fans on Twitter wrote that they were fine with Peterson wearing No. 7 if Roethlisberger gave the cornerback permission. Radio host Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan proposed Roethlisberger allowing Peterson to wear No. 7 if he met certain stipulations.

