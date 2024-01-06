Steelers Veteran Wants to Return for 14th NFL Season

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers can count on having one of their defensive veterans for another year.

In an interview on the January 4th episode of “The Rich Eisen Show”, Patrick Peterson revealed that he wants to return for his 14th NFL season in 2024.

“I always had dreams and aspirations to play 15 years, but that wasn’t guaranteed to me,” Peterson said. “I’m just very blessed and lucky to still be playing this game I love 13 years and counting, because I still plan on coming back next year.”

Peterson was expected to be back before this comment as he is currently only in the first year of a two-year contract with the Steelers.

Now that he’s confirmed he wants to keep playing, the Steelers can approach the offseason with the expectation they’ll have the veteran for at least one more year.

Already An NFL Legend

Peterson could have retired years ago and already been an NFL legend.

The long-time NFL corner started making an impact as soon as he joined the league.

As a rookie, he was named a 1st Team All-Pro as a returner after returning 4 kicks for touchdowns and leading the league in punt return yards. The four touchdowns are tied for the most punt return touchdowns in a single season in NFL history.

That was the first of three All-Pro nods in his career, with the other two coming as a cornerback.

He was also voted into the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons as he was one of the league’s best shutdown corners for years.

His play over his decade with the Arizona Cardinals led to him being recognized as a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He has continued to make an impact in stints with the Vikings and Steelers over the last few years and is now coming up big in a new position in Pittsburgh.

Position Change Could Keep Peterson In The League

Father Time unfortunately always comes for NFL corners, but some have found a second life at safety because it requires less speed than corner.

It looks like that could be the plan for Peterson going forward.

As Peterson’s level of play has dipped a bit this season, he has bounced around the Steelers defense a little.

He has lined up as both an outside and slot corner and has also been playing some safety as the team has dealt with injury issues.

Peterson has found some success at safety and a permanent move there could become necessary.

The Steelers are thin at safety and have even been bringing Eric Rowe up from the practice squad recently to give themselves more options.

If Peterson can successfully transition full time, it wold give the Steelers one less position to address during the offseason.

Meanwhile, they’d probably be looking at corners even if Peterson didn’t change positions.

They could even end up drafting one in the first round for a second consecutive year.

We’ll see Peterson playing some safety this weekend as the Steelers try to qualify for the playoffs and it looks like he’ll be back next year regardless of how that goes.