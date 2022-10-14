Proposed Trade Sees Steelers Swap Receivers with Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to make a change.

In a list of trade deadline proposals compiled by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, one of the proposed trades sees the Steelers unload wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Barnwell argues that the “writing is on the wall” for Claypool, as he continues to deliver a decline in production — 16 receptions for 129 yards and zero touchdowns — this season.

“The writing is on the wall for Claypool, who still seems out of sorts in Pittsburgh,” says Barnwell. “After looking like a budding star during his 2020 debut season, he took a step backward in 2021 and has been anonymous in the offense this season. He averaged just over 2.0 yards per route run as a rookie but fell to 1.7 yards per route run in 2021 and just 0.7 this season. The latter ranks 87th out of 92 wideouts.”

Why the Steelers Could Move on From Claypool

The 24-year-old Claypool has started the first five games this season, but is quickly becoming the third fiddle behind Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens. When you factor in that the Steelers already have rookie Calvin Austin on the roster along with young tight end Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh should probably considering unloading their young receiver while he still has value.

As Barnwell also mentions, Claypool is due up soon for a contract extension. He’ll also become a free agent following the 2023 season.

“Claypool’s role might grow with Kenny Pickett taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, but I’m not sure he has a long-term future in Pittsburgh,” says Barnwell. “He is in the third season of his rookie deal, which means he’s eligible for an extension next offseason and would be an unrestricted free agent the year after that.”

Steelers Could Use Rodgers as Returner After Olszewski Benching

When one factors in that Claypool has previously come under criticism from head coach Mike Tomlin and more recently, CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo, now would be a good time to recoup some value for a receiver who caught nine touchdown passes just two years ago.

With Pittsburgh’s season quickly spiraling out of control — they’re currently 1-4 and on a four-game losing streak — the Steelers are looking like a rebuilding squad. Not only are they starting rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback, their schedule is brutal over the next three games. Their next three games will see them play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles — three teams with winning records.

While Rodgers has been a major bust as a former third-round draft pick of the Packers — he has four career receptions for 45 yards since 2021 — he does serve as Green Bay’s punt and kick returner. The Steelers have had issues with their special teams unit, opting to recently replace Gunner Olszewski — who fumbled twice in four games — for Steven Sims.

Not only would Pittsburgh be able to move on from Claypool, they would recoup a potential long-term returner in addition to draft capital.

With the trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, this is a potential deal worth making for the Steelers.