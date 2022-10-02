Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett

Earlier this week Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk asserted that Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was “on thin ice” with almost everyone in the organization — head coach Mike Tomlin being the notable exception. Well, halfway through Sunday’s 24-20 upset loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin finally lost patience with Trubisky and made the switch to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘Disappointed’ About Being Pulled

After the game, Trubisky addressed the media and summed up what happened by saying:

“Didn’t connect. Didn’t score enough points. Got pulled at halftime. That’s how it goes…. Disappointed, obviously, but that’s part of it,” he said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

After that Trubisky was asked about his expectations for what happens next. He sounded resigned to the possibility that he has lost his starting job for good.

“Nope, just come into work, try and be a good teammate, try and be a good leader for this team and go back to work and help any way I can. It’s a tough deal. It’s definitely not what I wanted, not what I expected, but it’s part of it,” he concluded.

Mitch Trubisky was disappointed to be benched pic.twitter.com/fHUpFgAAxy — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett also used the word “disappointed” at his postgame press conference — saying he was disappointed because he “wanted to come in there and get the win.”

He did admit he wasn’t expecting to get an opportunity to play this week.

“Said Mike Tomlin just told him at half he was going in,” as per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Kenny Pickett says he wasn't given any indication in the week leading up to the game that he could be put in. Said Mike Tomlin just told him at half he was going in. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 2, 2022

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett to Makes His 1st Career Start Next Week?

As to whether he’s going to be the starting quarterback next weekend in Buffalo, Pickett indicated that he doesn’t know.

“I haven’t been told anything. We just lost. I haven’t had the chance to talk to anybody,” he said.

As for whether he believes he gave the team a spark against the Jets, Pickett said:

“Um, I don’t know. I just play with an edge. I think that was something I wanted to bring to the table. I do not like to lose. This is not a good feeling. I don’t want it to be a familiar feeling, so I definitely want to get back out there and get a victory and get us back on track.”

He did say he brings something different to the table than the team’s other quarterbacks, at least in his mind.

“A little bit of an edge to me. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude when we’re out there on the field,” he said.

As to the dynamic on the sideline in the second half, Pickett had nothing but kind words for Trubisky.

“He was great. Communication was great — just trying to help me out, the way I was helping him out. He’s a great guy, definitely glad that he’s on our team and that I have him as a teammate,” he concluded.

For what it’s worth, Trubisky was pulled after going 7 of 13 for 84 yards with one interception. That adds up to a passer rating of 41.8 and an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, as per ESPN’s box score. Pickett finished 10 of 13 for 120 yards with three interceptions, with an average of 9.2 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 65.1. Pickett also rushed the ball six times for 15 yards and two touchdowns.

The 1-3 Steelers return to action against the 3-1 Bills on Sunday Oct. 9 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.