Ben Roethlisberger Drops Hint on Viral Steelers Locker Room Video

A postgame remark made by Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell back in October has recently resurfaced and reignited buzz after Ben Roethlisberger discussed it with Maurkice Pouncey on the December 2 episode of his podcast Footbahlin.

A viral video from October 16 showed the Steelers walking the Acrisure Stadium corridor to the locker room after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After coming down from his post in the upstairs booth where he calls the game, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator Matt Canada celebrated the 20-18 win by hugging an assistant coach.

Kicker Chris Boswell, who saw the Canada interaction, shouted, “It ain’t ’cause of you. I can guarantee that.”

This led many to speculate that Boswell’s shade was directed at the offensive coordinator, and Steelers fans debated it for days. It’s hard to believe the remark was a coincidence, mainly because of the timing of Canada entering the camera’s view.

Boswell wisely never addressed the matter, and the rumor faded… until now.

Roethlisberger watches a Steelers matchup in several podcasts, including the Pouncey-guested episode. On this particular day, Pittsburgh was taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Shortly after Mike Tomlin iced Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin, the topic of Boswell and the locker room comment came up.

Ben certainly believes that Boswell's comment on the way to the locker room several games ago was directed at Canada. 👀🤣#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rnHu66I3Bg — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) December 1, 2022

During the 1:10 mark of the podcast, Pouncey said he initially believed it was quarterback Mitch Trubisky that Boswell was talking to.

“How about him yelling at Trubisky…You didn’t score that touchdown… You didn’t win the game. You remember that one? I said, ‘C’mon Bos,’” Pouncey recalled.

“Bos said that?” asked Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger then says to Pouncey you know Boswell didn’t say that to [Trubisky]. Pouncey did unintentionally misquote the kicker.

“You know who he was talking to,” Roethlisberger said.

Pouncey responded, “Who Matt [Canada]?”

Roethlisberger skirted the issue, telling Pouncey that he didn’t know who the comment was directed to.

“I don’t know. I can’t confirm or deny anything,” Roethlisberger said with a big smile.

Calls for Matt Canada’s Firing

At the time of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ showdown with Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers were struggling offensively, as they still are today.

If Chris Boswell’s remark was aimed at Matt Canada, it would’ve been surprising but warranted. Since Boswell never discussed the incident, though, no one knows. It could’ve even been tongue-in-cheek.

Kenny Pickett, who supplanted Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, was limited to just 67 yards passing in the first half. The Steelers and Bucs traded field goals for most of the game following Pickett’s touchdown to Najee Harris midway through the first. Pickett exited the game in the third quarter with what was eventually diagnosed as a concussion.

Enter: Trubisky, whose late-game heroics saved the day with a touchdown to now-former Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.

Trouble brewing for the Buccaneers. Mitch Trubisky connects with Claypool to extend their lead. #TBvsPIT pic.twitter.com/03IccFfL9N — Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) October 16, 2022

The win broke a four-game losing streak during which the Steelers averaged 13 points of offense.

The calls for Canada to be fired carried over from Ben Roethlisberger’s 2021 career finale, and many believed the Steelers would relieve Canada of his duties during the November bye week. The break came and went without a peep from Tomlin regarding his offensive coordinator.

Though Canada has one year remaining on his contract, it’s thought he’ll be dismissed during the offseason. However, the Steelers aren’t known for letting coaches go who are under contract.

Black Monday, the first day of the offseason for teams who don’t make it to the coveted playoffs, is known for firing coaches, general managers and other front office personnel throughout the NFL. In 2023, Black Monday falls on January 9. Pittsburgh’s January 8 season finale against the Cleveland Browns could be the last of Canada’s career in the Steel City.