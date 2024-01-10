Steelers Urged to Target Former $30 Million CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will again have a need at cornerback this offseason. Bleacher Report’s NFL staff argued that the team should look to its biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens for a solution.
On January 10, the BR staff identified Ravens veteran cornerback Ronald Darby as Pittsburgh’s top 2024 free agent target.
“As noted, it isn’t cost-effective to keep Peterson around for his age-34 season. Levi Wallace wasn’t the answer at corner either,” the BR staff wrote. “Going after a top-of-the-market player isn’t likely going to be an option given the team’s cap situation.
“Ronald Darby just turned 30, so it isn’t like he’s young, but he probably has a few more years of decent production. He’s had a strong season for Baltimore, giving up a passer rating of 63.3 going into Week 18, per Pro Football Reference.”
Darby posted 28 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss with 7 pass defenses in 16 games this season with the Ravens. He’s also played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, the then Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos in his nine-year career.
In 2021, Darby signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos.