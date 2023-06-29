Steelers Rookie Joey Porter Jr. Is ‘Bad News’ for Rest of NFL, Says Reporter

Hell hath no fury like a rookie scorned. Joey Porter Jr., selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, feels a certain kind of way and will use that to his advantage when he takes the field for kickoff at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 (and every game thereafter).

Porter is carrying an extra large chip on his shoulder, according to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, due to his sliding down to No. 32. He was projected by many to go in the first round, some in the top 10.

“That’s likely bad news for the rest of the NFL,” Lombardo wrote when including Porter as one of 5 NFL Defensive Rookies Who Could Be Immediate Stars.

Porter’s path to the pros went through Penn State’s Nittany Lions, where it took him a couple of seasons to get going. Through his sophomore year (12 games, 495 snaps), he’d recorded just 31 tackles, five assists, eight stops, two pass breakups, zero interceptions and allowed a startling average quarterback rating of 141.6.

Things started looking up as a junior in 2021 when Porter logged 46 tackles, nine assists, and 14 stops in 13 games (769 snaps). He forced three pass breakups, an interception and allowed quarterbacks a vastly-improved rating of 84.7. As a senior (10 games, 440 snaps), he took his game to an elite level, logging 24 tackles, four assists and made five stops. He had nine pass breakups in coverage and surrendered a 63.6 QB rating when targeted. A common slight against him was that he didn’t have any picks in his final season, but it’s tough to intercept a ball that isn’t thrown in your direction, which was often the case. When quarterbacks did test him, he held opposing receivers to a mere 143 total yards.

Scouts see characteristics that’ll make Porter an immediate asset to a Steelers secondary that, according to Pro Football Focus, hasn’t graded in the league’s top half since 2020. Considering Minkah Fitzpatrick is arguably the best safety in the league, it’s hard to believe. Adding pieces around him, like Porter and Patrick Peterson, should boost the unit.

“[Porter is] going to be really good covering smaller receivers,” an AFC scout told Lombardo. “He’s long, a really good athlete, and tough. The fact that he’s a Steeler seems to mean something extra to him, too.”

Pressure Is on for Joey Porter Jr.

The pressure is already on being the son of legend Joey Porter, but the safety intends to brush it off and live up to the Porter name. “Prove it to yourself, outside noise doesn’t faze me. I’m a Porter,” the rookie posted on Instagram.

Porter sent a special message to his dad on Father’s Day via the Pittsburgh Steelers social media team. “I’m happy to be a Steeler and put on that jersey, just like him.”

It’s not only the outside noise that doesn’t faze Porter. Mark Kaboly, who covers the Steelers for The Athletic, said the pros don’t appear to overwhelm him.

“The biggest compliment I can give Porter is that it doesn’t look too big for him,” Kaboly wrote. “I didn’t see him being ‘handsy,’ as many suggested during the draft process. You probably wouldn’t have even known he was a rookie unless somebody pointed it out. If he can build on that in camp, he could be a Week 1 starter.”

Porter and his fellow rookies head out to Latrobe, PA, for the first time in their careers in Pittsburgh on July 26. Training camp commences July 27 and runs through August 17.