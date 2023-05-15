HBCU Star RB Tweets He’s Signed With Steelers

The beauty about social media in the modern age is players can break their own news. That’s exactly what Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp invitee and running back Alfonzo Graham did.

Following the conclusion of Pittsburgh rookie minicamp on May 14, Graham revealed he had signed with the Steelers.

“Officially a steeler,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “Signed!”

Joining the 90-man roster, Graham is now one of six running backs the Steelers have under contract.

Morgan State RB Alfonzo Graham Signs With Steelers

According to Graham’s agent, the Steelers have signed Graham to a three-year contract.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Graham likely doesn’t have the size in order to compete for a starting job in the NFL. With the Steelers, he won’t have that opportunity anyway with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren at the top of the depth chart.

But Graham possesses sub-4.6 40-yard dash-time speed and played at a high school that has produced big NFL names. That helped him become a star in two seasons at Morgan State.

“Ran for 1,150 yards last season with nine total touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving),” Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote. “From Dunbar High School in Baltimore, the same school that produced Josh Cribbs and the Davis brothers, Vernon and Vontae.

“Ran 4.56 at his Pro Day HBCU Combine invite, which GM Omar Khan attended.”

How Graham Could Fit With the Steelers

As previously mentioned, the Steelers are set with Harris and Warren on top of their running back depth chart.

But the Steelers are trying to replace the departed Benny Snell this offseason. In four seasons in Pittsburgh, Snell had 275 carries and rushed for 982 yards.

Snell didn’t have much of a role on offense during 2022. He recorded a career-low 20 carries and 90 rushing yards while playing just 42 offensive snaps.

But Snell did have a sizable role on special teams.