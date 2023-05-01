Steelers 2023 UDFA Tracker: ‘Savvy’ Rookie QB Added to Roster

Even before the close of the 2023 NFL draft, scouts were working the phones calling the agents of undrafted free agents (UDFA), trying to round out their team’s 90-man roster. UDFAs are typically guys who are referred to as training camp “bodies” or depth pieces; many will be cut at the end of camp and make their way onto the practice squad.

Occasionally, a player will rise above the rest and earn his way onto the 53-man roster. It happened to safety Ryan Clark in 2002, who was eventually signed by the New York Giants. He shared an encouraging message with those who didn’t hear their name called in 259 announcements. Linebacker James Harrison was also among the undrafteds of the 2002 class. Most recently, the diamond in the rough for the Pittsburgh Steelers was running back Jaylen Warren.

In an attempt to find their next hidden gem, the Steelers announced on April 30, 2023, that seven (of 15) spots were filled. More players will be added as the XFL wraps its season on May 13.

We have agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2023

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

The first UDFA signed was quarterback Tanner Morgan out of Minnesota, reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In five seasons as a Gopher, Morgan logged 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Former Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is signing with the #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

This is by no means Goodbye, Mitch Trubisky. The Pittsburgh Steelers need at least three quarterbacks going into the season, but it’s too early to determine that. If Morgan fits the bill, he could be QB3 behind Kenny Pickett and Trubisky — at the very least, he’ll be a “camp arm,” throwing to receivers to spell Pickett and Trubisky.

The Steelers could also look to the quarterback cupboard via the second wave of free agency, but it’s pretty bare. At the moment, they have very little cap space to do so. That could leave the crop of XFL quarterbacks, including former Pitt quarterback and Pickett teammate Ben DiNucci (Seattle Sea Dragons), who had a modicum of success in the pros with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s been lighting it up in the third iteration of The Rock’s football league.

Ben DiNucci to Jahcour Pearson never gets old. Whether or not the @XFLSeaDragons make the postseason, this connection has been absolutely electric in the @XFL2023 this season. Both these guys should be in NFL camps soon. #XFL | @B_DiNucci6 | @JayPeeezyy pic.twitter.com/S4ugd0EBxf — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) April 24, 2023

Draft Network scouting report

Monte Pottebaum, FB, Iowa

There’s already a bit of a cult following surrounding Monte Pottebaum. And with a nickname like “Monte the Mullet,” it’s well deserved. The Steelers are looking for depth behind Connor Heyward, who offensive coordinator Matt Canada alluded to moving to fullback after drafting tight end Darnell Washington.

Former #Iowa FB Monte Pottebaum is signing with the #Steelers as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/yJ7Fu2OuYf — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) April 30, 2023

Pro Football Network scouting report

David Perales, DE, Fresno State

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DE David Perales as a UDFA. pic.twitter.com/3sfMKKlOYa — Sidelines – FresnoState (@SSN_FresnoState) April 30, 2023

Jordan Byrd, RB, San Diego State

Byrd rushed for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns in five years for the SDSU Aztecs. He could wind up challenging veteran Anthony McFarland for a roster spot.

Former Manzano High School and SDSU standout Jordan Byrd is signing a free agent contract with the #Steelers. He joins fellow ABQ native Zach Gentry in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/XqOMbBHRM0 — Brad Benson (@BradBenson7) April 29, 2023

Pro Football Network scouting report

B.T. Potter, K, Clemson

The #Steelers will sign former Clemson K B.T. Potter. pic.twitter.com/cEPakUdC9f — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) April 29, 2023

James Nyamwaya, DE, Merrimack College

Congratulations to James Nyamwaya on signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers! #GoMack // #MackTough pic.twitter.com/nWZAm2VGCW — Merrimack Football (@Merrimack_FB) April 30, 2023

NFL Draft Diamonds scouting report

Trevor Downing, C, Iowa State

Given the number of interior offensive linemen the Steelers added in free agency, it’ll be interesting to see where he fits in training camp. He has some positional flexibility, starting at guard for the Cyclones in 2021.