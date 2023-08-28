Steelers Make ‘Surprise’ Cut at Inside Linebacker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts began with a bit of a shock on August 28.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Steelers waived veteran inside linebacker Tanner Muse.

The #Steelers are waiving LB Tanner Muse, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called the move “a surprise release.”

“Signed to a one-year deal this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, Muse was added as inside linebacker depth and special teams help,” Kozora wrote. “He had a good summer and played well across the team’s three preseason games, one of the top leaders in special teams snaps.

“It’s possible he could circle back to the team if he clears waivers.”

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported that in addition to Muse, the Steelers also cut quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Darius Hagans, offensive linemen Le’Raven Clark and Williams Dunkle, defensive lineman Manny Jones, linebacker Toby Ndukwe, cornerback Lavert Hill and safeties Jalen Elliott and Kenny Robinson.

With those cuts, the Steelers roster is down to 70 players, according to TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter.

Steelers cuts: CB: Lavert Hill

DL: Manny Jones

LB: Tanner Muse, Toby Ndukwe

OL: Le’Raven Clark, William Dunkle

QB: Tanner Morgan

RB: Darius Hagans

S: Jalen Elliott, Kenny Robinson — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 28, 2023

If my math is correct, this gets the roster down to 70 players. https://t.co/tnARub1rGf — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 28, 2023

In 17 games with the Seattle Seahawks last season, Muse posted 16 combined tackles and 1 pass defense.