Steelers Re-Sign 2 Veterans as Key Backup, Rookie WR Land on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves on the way to establishing their 16-man practice squad and a (revised) 53-man roster.

First and foremost, the Steelers have signed linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive tackle Trent Scott to the 53-man roster. Both players were released on Tuesday August 30 as part of the final batch of roster cuts.

Allen was a fifth-round pick of the team in 2018. He has played in 33 games (including three starts) in the past four years and has been credited with 45 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Scott, 28, signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on May 13, 2022. He has 53 games of experience in the NFL, all of which has come with the Carolina Panthers (2020-21) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19). He entered the league in 2018 as a rookie undrafted free agent out of Grambling State.

Scott offers position flexibility, as he has eight career starts at right tackle, eight at left tackle and three at right guard. No doubt new Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer has a certain amount of comfort with him, as Meyer coached Scott in both Carolina and Los Angeles.

Safety Damontae Kazee to Injured Reserve

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Steelers sent a pair of players to injured reserve, including safety Damontae Kazee, who suffered a wrist/arm injury in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. It’s an injury that required surgery, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

According to Mark Kaboly, who covers the Steelers for The Athletic, Kazee “is expected to be back somewhere between 6-8 weeks if all goes well.”

Kazee signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in May. He spent the first four years of his career in Atlanta, after the Falcons made him a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft out of San Diego State. Last year he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent.

In his five seasons in the league (69 games), Kazee has recorded 241 total tackles (166 solo), including three tackles for loss, plus 12 interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

Rookie WR Calvin Austin III Goes on IR, Too

Meanwhile, the Steelers have also placed rookie wideout Calvin Austin III on injured reserve.

Austin, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn’t see any action in the preseason because of a foot injury. He has been viewed as the “biggest day 3 steal” of the draft, a wide receiver who was coveted by the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, according to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Ravens planned to select Austin one spot after the Steelers drafted him No. 138 overall.

King would know, as he spent part of Day 3 of the 2022 draft in Baltimore’s War Room.

“Gotta be kidding me,” came an exasperated cry from the War Room after Austin’s name was called, noted King in his May 1 Football Morning in America column.

As it turns out, the Ravens were right to be intrigued by Austin’s talent. He earned rave reviews early in Steelers training camp, as observers were wowed by his 4.32 speed and playmaking ability.

While in college at Memphis, Austin was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2020 and 2021. He caught 156 passes for 2,541 receiving yards and 22 touchdown receptions during his Tigers career.