Steelers Sign Former Browns WR, Bring Back Ex-Buckeyes RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding two players and releasing two others. The first move came on Nov. 22, when the Steelers terminated the contract of cornerback Quincy Wilson.

We have released DB Quincy Wilson from the practice squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2022

The remainder of the moves came on Wednesday, when the Steelers released defensive tackle Renell Wren, making way for the addition of wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and running back Master Teague III.

Ja’Marcus Bradley Played Alongside Kevin Dotson at Louisiana-Lafayette

Ja’Marcus Bradley, 25, originally entered the NFL in 2020, signing with the Cleveland Browns out of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was a teammate Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson.

Bradley — who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds — played in a total of eight games for the Browns in 2020-21, with one start. During those games he caught nine passes for 124 yards (13.8 yards per reception). That includes a game against the Jets in his rookie year when he had five receptions for 60 yards.

Bradley’s college career with the Rajin’ Cajuns spanned 48 games, during which time he caught a total of 145 passes for 2,177 yards and 20 touchdowns. He scored 10 TDs during his junior year in 2018 and had seven more receiving touchdowns as a senior.

RB Master Teague Was with the Steelers in Training Camp

Master Teague III is a rookie undrafted free agent (Ohio State) who signed with the Chicago Bears after the 2022 draft but was waived after Chicago’s rookie minicamp. He went on to join the Steelers on Aug. 3, only to get waived/injured two weeks later, shortly after getting carted off with a sprained ankle at a training camp practice.

Teague’s Ohio State Buckeyes career spanned 31 games (six starts), during which time he rushed for a total of 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

Teague figures to provide additional depth at running back in the wake of Jaylen Warren suffering a hamstring injury against the Bengals.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Warren’s hamstring issue is not significant, but that he is “questionable” for Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, as per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mike Tomlin said RB Jaylen Warren's hamstring injury is not significant but his availability for Colts game is "questionable." Also said there is level of hope C Mason Cole (foot) can play in Indy. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 22, 2022

Likewise, Tomlin said he will “leave the light on” for fellow injured players Miles Boykin (oblique) and Mason Cole (foot), with the quality and quantity of their participation in practice being a determining factor going forward.

Coach Tomlin on the injured players they'll "leave a light on" for MNF:

Mason Cole (foot)

Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

Myles Boykin (oblique) — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) November 22, 2022

As for the aforementioned Quincy Wilson, he’s a former 2nd-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts who was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 21.

He was promoted to the active roster for one game and played a total of 16 snaps in Pittsburgh’s 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Renell Wren joined Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 1, 2022. He’s a former 4th-round pick out of Arizona State (2019) who appeared in a dozen games for the Bengals in 2020-21, including two starts. But unlike many of the other players on this year’s practice squad, he was not promoted to the active roster for any of Pittsburgh’s first 10 regular-season games.