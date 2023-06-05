Steelers Sign Ex-Eagles OT, Former HBCU RB

On June 5 the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, with the news first coming down from Exclusive Sports Group, which represents the former Miami Hurricanes standout.

The Steelers subsequently confirmed the news, while also announcing the addition of former Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft but was released on June 1.

Jarrid Williams Spent the 2022 Season With the Eagles, Lions

Williams, 25, is the third former Eagles offensive lineman to join the Steelers during this offseason, following in the wake of ‘Nasty’ Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo, who both signed in mid-March.

Williams started his college career with Houston, making a total of 16 starts for the Cougars before transferring to Miami, where he started 23 games, mostly at right tackle. He went undrafted last year (2022) but caught on with the Eagles and spent most of the season in Philadelphia. He also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad before re-joining the Eagles during the postseason.

He’s the latest addition to an offensive line room that now features six tackles, headlined by incumbent starters Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr., plus 2023 1st-round pick Broderick Jones. Williams — who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds — will be competing with Dylan Cook and Le’Raven Clark for a backup job, with Spencer Anderson also in the mix.

Darius Hagans Scored 22 TDs at Virginia State

Meanwhile, Chesapeake, Va. native Darius Hagans distinguished himself at Virginia State after starting his college career at DII Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

In three seasons with the Virginia State Trojans, Hagans appeared in 29 games, carrying the ball 420 times for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns, an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He also had 31 catches for 428 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The NFL Draft Bible calls Hagans a “big, hard-nosed runner, (who) possesses excellent size, a strong frame and exceptional burst…. Overall, his blend of size, speed, power and ability to play all special teams units make him a bona fide roster candidate at the NFL level. The best-case scenario, he can win a job as kick returner and evolve into a dependable third running back option on the depth chart.”

Hagans will be competing for a job behind incumbent starter Najee Harris and primary backup Jaylen Warren, the latter of whom is entering his second NFL season. To win a spot on the 53-man roster he’ll likely have to beat out 2020 4th-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr., as well as ex-Eagles RB Jason Huntley and former Morgan State star Alfonzo Graham, who inked a deal with the team following a tryout at Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp.

To make room on the roster for Hagans, the Steelers released former Harvard and Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest, who signed just 12 days ago following a short stint with the Colts. Chrest is blessed with elite athleticism, but has struggled to overcome a “really complicated” injury history.

Pittsburgh currently has 90 players on its offseason roster, so corresponding move(s) will be required to make any new addition(s).