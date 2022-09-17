Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Patriots Showdown

Like clockwork on Saturdays, teams make moves from the practice squad to in hopes of improving their game day roster. On Sept. 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced elevating ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Delontae Scott to the active/inactive roster ahead of their Sept. 18 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Despite signing outside linebacker David Anenih to the active roster on Thursday, Sept. 15, Pittsburgh still elevated Scott because of his experience in the Steelers’ defense. Scott, 25, spent the 2021 season on the practice squad and was promoted for one game.

In Scott’s NFL debut versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 21, he played seven defensive snaps registering a hurry on quarterback Justin Herbert.

Though Scott wasn’t as productive as Anenih was for the Tennessee Titans, he did play in all three exhibition games this year. On 48 pass rush snaps, Scott recorded 1.0 sacks, one hurry and one quarterback hit. On 24 run defense snaps, he contributed three tackles for loss and four stops.

Scott can revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers, so we could see his name again before the season’s end.

Before his release on cut-down day, Scott wore No. 50; since the number now belongs to Malik Reed, he’ll wear No. 91.

The Steelers also signed veteran outside linebacker Ryan Anderson to the practice squad on Sept. 14, but according to the current depth chart, the 6’5″ Scott will be behind Alex Highsmith, Reed and Jamir Jones.

David Anenih, Meet T.J. Watt

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and David Anenih, it’s all about bolstering depth behind starters Alex Highsmith and newcomer Malik Reed, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is expected to spend six weeks rehabbing before a return to the field.

“I know T.J. Watt was here, so that was the main thing,” Anenih answered when asked what he knew about Pittsburgh. “And I know how historic the defense is.”

Anenih, 23, is chomping at the bit to suit up on game day and contribute to that historic defense.

“When I got the car, I was excited for the opportunity to get out there, be on the 53-man roster, get out there get some reps and play.”

The rookie undrafted free agent isn’t concerning himself with filling the enormous shoes of T.J. Watt, as his focus is trying to make the active roster on Sept. 18.

Though the Steelers and Titans play the 3-4 defense, Anenih’s role will be different.

“I would drop in coverage more at Tennessee, but here there they want me to get off the ball and rush the edge more, so I like that,” he said.