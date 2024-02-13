$3.5 Million Corner Named Potential Free Agent Target for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already begun making changes this offseason.

Just a day after the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Super Bowl trophy, the Steelers started letting go of players.

In an effort to open up some cap space for the 2024 offseason, the Steelers moved on from Mitch Trubisky, Pressley Harvin III, and Chukwuma Okorafor.

The moves opened up more than $12 million in cap space.

That space should end up getting used to find reinforcements elsewhere on the roster when free agency opens next month.

One of the positions that could be addressed with that cap space is cornerback.

Steelers Nation’s Parker Abate has a name in mind for who they could go after. Abate believes the team could pursue Tennessee Titans corner Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency.

Murphy-Bunting spent the 2023 season with the Titans after four years with the Buccaneers and could once again be looking for a change of scenery in 2024.

A Tough Year in Tennessee

Murphy-Bunting became the odd man out in the Buccaneers corner back group during the 2022 season.

He started just five games as Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean were the team’s preferred option at the position.

That left him looking for a new home when his contract expired at the end of the season and he found that new home with the Titans.

They signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million to help fix the issues with their pass defense.

Unfortunately, the move didn’t do a ton to help out. The team went from allowing 7.4 yards per attempt in 2022 to 7.3 in 2023.

Individually, Murphy-Bunting wasn’t great. He managed to intercept a pair of passes in his lone year with the Titans, but he also allowed opposing QBs to complete 65.2% of passes when they threw his way.

He defended 8 passes and made 57 tackles during the season, but he definitely wasn’t the upgrade the Titans were hoping for at the position.

Still, he could fill a need for the Steelers without costing them a ton.

Steelers’ Corner Needs

The Steelers need an upgrade at corner during the 2024 offseason.

Drafting Joey Porter Jr. fixed half of the issues they were dealing with heading into last offseason.

However, Patrick Peterson didn’t fix the other half as he was expected to.

His age started to catch up with him and he began struggling in coverage on the outside because of his declining speed.

He found some success at safety, but isn’t expected to be the team’s answer as the second corner next season. There is even the possibility he still gets released after making it through the team’s first round of cuts.

They could also re-sign Levi Wallace, but he is more of a depth option than a starter.

Pittsburgh allowed the 10th-most yards per passing attempt during the 2023 season.

If they are going to be competitive in a tough division in 2024, they’re going to need that to improve.

They have plenty of options to address the issue. The 2024 draft class is loaded with talent at corner and they could get a good one with the 20th pick in the draft.

There are also some big names at the position that could reach free agency like Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed.

However they decide to do it, the Steelers need some help at corner during the 2024 offseason.