Steelers Sign Free Agent Linebacker

On Wednesday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have re-signed linebacker Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract. Technically, the Steelers list Marsh as a defensive end, but at 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds he’s a special teamer who provides depth on the edge, which is badly needed considering the recent loss of OLB’s Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi in free agency.

Marsh, 28, came to Pittsburgh late last season when the Steelers signed him off the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts, which he joined after getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went on to appear in one regular season game, as well as the postseason game against the Browns, responsible for two tackles in each game.

Cassius Marsh’s NFL Journey

Marsh entered the NFL in 2014 as a fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks (No. 108 overall). He played three seasons in Seattle, appearing in 37 games, recording 55 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three sacks.

Since then Marsh has toiled for five other teams, including the New England Patriots, who acquired him from the Seahawks in September 2017 for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 Draft.

Marsh’s other NFL stops include the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season came in 2018 as a member of the 49ers. That year he started three of 16 games, recording 38 tackles, with seven tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and five-and-a-half sacks.

Previously Reported Free Agent Signings Confirmed

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Steelers also formally announced two previously reported additions, those being former Detroit Lions strong safety Miles Killebrew and versatile offensive lineman Joe Haeg, the latter of whom won a Super Bowl ring last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Killebrew is in on a one-year deal while Haeg’s agreement takes him through the 2022 season.

In other related free agent news, former Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree published a piece today in The Players Tribune (“Thank You, Steeler Nation”), one in which he pays tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers fans and relates what it’s like playing for head coach Mike Tomlin, among other things.

Last week Dupree left the Steelers in free agency, signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, a deal that some NFL observers have panned, including Pro Football Focus, which regards Dupree as being somewhat overrated. The Titans subsequently went on to sign another Steelers outside linebacker in free agency, snapping up Ola Adeniyi.

In Tennessee, Dupree and Adeniyi are reunited with two former defensive teammates: Cornerback Breon Borders, who earned a starting role with the Titans last season; and former Steelers ‘camp phenom’ Tuzar Skipper, who spent much of last year on Tennessee’s practice squad after getting waived by the Steelers in early September of 2020.

