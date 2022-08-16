Steelers Waive 6, Sign Guard Who ‘Plays With a Nasty Streak’

The Pittsburgh Steelers reduced their roster to 85 players on Tuesday, even as they inked a rookie undrafted free agent offensive guard out of San Diego State.

The new addition, William Dunkle, signed with the Eagles in early May after going undrafted, but was released by Philadelphia on August 14.

Dunkle — who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds — played his college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he was a starter at right guard. After his final collegiate season he earned All-America honors from Pro Football Network (first team), Associated Press (second team), College Football Focus (second team) and Pro Football Focus (third team).

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein describes him as “an aggressive guard with broad, powerful frame but limited upside…. Athletic opponents will cause him to struggle, but his size, strength and toughness give him a shot to find future starting reps even though his grade and tape is more in line with a backup role.”

Likewise, NFL Draft Buzz calls Dunkle a “solid positional run blocker who flashes the nasty demeanor and killer instinct scouts covet,” noting that he “(p)lays with a nasty streak” and has “solid character and work ethic.”

Dunkle will wear No. 73, according to the team’s official roster at Steelers.com.

2 of Today’s Cuts Were Offensive Linemen

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Steelers waived two players injured, namely safety Karl Joseph (foot) and wide receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder), both of whom have reportedly suffered season-ending injuries.

The club also waived four other players, including former Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek, who was signed in January 2022 and had been competing with Pittsburgh’s second-year punter Pressley Harvin III, a 2021 seventh-round pick who had an up-and-down rookie season.

One of the other cuts was defensive tackle Doug Costin, who joined the Steelers after a tryout in mid-July. Costin played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020-21 and toiled for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this past spring.

Last but not least, the Steelers waived a pair of offensive lineman, including rookie undrafted free agent Jake Dixon (Duquesne). Also released was interior offensive lineman Chris Owens, who played collegiately at Alabama. Both Dixon and Owens signed with the Steelers shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 draft.

The next roster move is to 80 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Omar Khan Has ‘No Intention’ of Trading a QB?

As to the speculation that the Steelers are going to trade quarterback Mason Rudolph, general manager Omar Khan threw a little cold water on the idea on Tuesday. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Khan was asked about the likelihood of a quarterback trade.

“You take calls, but I’ll be honest with you, we don’t have any intention of trading any of those guys,” he said, also making reference to free agent acquisition Mitch Trubisky and 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

“We really like them,” he added. “There are some decisions to be made, but I’d be surprised if anything happens down that path.”

The Steelers also have a fourth quarterback on the roster in 2022 seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun, but he has yet to take a rep in training camp.



