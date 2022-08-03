Steelers Sign Former Ohio State Standout, Veteran RB Placed on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of roster moves at the running back position on Wednesday August 3, placing former Tennessee Titans RB Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve and signing Master Teague III to replace him on the 90-man roster.

Teague played his college football at Ohio State between 2018-21. The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native started six of 31 games with the Buckeyes and rushed for a total of 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 118 yards and played on three Big Ten championship teams, two of which advanced to the College Football Playoffs.

Teague — who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds — had a year of eligibility left with the Buckeyes but elected to declare for the 2022 draft, despite not being invited to the NFL combine and despite the fact that he was coming off an injury-hampered season in which he had only 67 carries for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

Teague went on to produce impressive numbers at Ohio State’s Pro Day, including a 4.4 40-yard dash. “His 27 reps on the bench press and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump were both better than any running back at the combine,” notes elevenwarriors.com.

Nevertheless, he went undrafted went on to sign a contract with the Chicago Bears, only to get waived on May 9 at the conclusion of Chicago’s rookie minicamp.

Jeremy McNichols out for the Season?

As for Jeremy McNichols, he signed with Pittsburgh on July 26 but suffered a shoulder injury during Steelers practice on Monday, one was “pretty significant,” in the words of ESPN NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor.

Some reports have indicated that McNichol’s shoulder injury will keep him out for the entire season.

The sixth-year back had been expected to compete for a backup RB job with former mid-round draft picks Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., as well as rookies Mataeo Durant (Duke) and Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State). While with the Titans last season, McNichols had 41 carries for 156 yards, plus 28 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown, as per Pro Football Reference.

Steelers Hire Former Penguins CEO For ‘Newly Created Position’

In a bit of off-the-field news from Wednesday August 3, the Steelers announced that they have hired David Morehouse as the club’s Senior Advisor to the President.

In this “newly created position,” the Pittsburgh native “will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives,” said the team’s press release.

“He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers,” added Steelers President Art Rooney II.

Morehouse was named Penguins team President in 2007 and added the CEO title in 2010, before stepping down as CEO & President this past April.

“This is an exciting day for me and my family,” Morehouse said in a written statement. “I have spent my entire life watching and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the greatest and most respected franchises in all professional sports.”



