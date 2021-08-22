Steelers Starters Dominate, Rookies Shine in Win Over Lions

On Saturday evening the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20 at Heinz Field, lifting the team’s preseason record to 3-0. But the final score isn’t indicative of how the Steelers dominated the first three quarters of the game—and the first half in particular. In fact, the Steelers held a 23-0 lead at the end of the third quarter, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the first-team offense producing touchdowns on two of the team’s first three drives.

Roethlisberger certainly looked ready for the regular season, as he went 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Also worth noting is that both of his touchdown passes went to tight end Pat Freiermuth—the rookie second-round pick’s only receptions on the night.

The first Roethlisberger-to-Freiermuth connection went for 11 yards.

The second was an eight-yard touchdown pass.

After the game, Roethlisberger didn’t want to spend a whole lot of time discussing Freiermuth and his game, knowing full well that the Penn State product isn’t going to remain a secret weapon for long.

“He’s doing good. Let’s not talk about him too much. He works hard, he’s a Steeler, he reminds me of another tight end we had before,” said Roethlisberger, making reference to Steelers great Heath Miller, who played for Pittsburgh between 2005-15. “I’d like for other teams not to know too much about him,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, first-round running back Najee Harris had his moments, too, at least in the passing game. While he had just four carries for 10 yards, he also caught two passes (on three targets) for 53 yards.

As for quarterback Mason Rudolph, he was very efficient throughout, and at this point it’s pretty clear that he has wrapped up the No. 2 quarterback job. He went 13 for 18 on the night for 138 yards, while Dwayne Haskins finished four of seven for 56 yards. Neither threw a touchdown pass or tossed an interception.

Pressley Harvin and … Mathew Sexton?!?

Last but not least, rookie seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III did not nothing to hurt his chances of winning the team’s punting job. Harvin handled the team’s only punt on the night—a 50-yarder that was returned only three yards. Neither Harvin nor fellow punter Jordan Berry had trouble holding for placekicker Chris Boswell, who converted four of four goals and both of his extra-point attempts.

But rookie wide receiver Mathew Sexton did make a case for himself to get a longer look as a kick returner. He only had the chance to return one punt, but he took it back 47 yards, building on the 36-yard return that he produced against the Dallas Cowboys. All told, he has returned three punts during this preseason for a total of 88 yards, a 29.3-yard average.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Around the AFC North

On Saturday evening the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3, tying the NFL record for most consecutive preseason wins (19), a record set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers between 1959 and 1962.

On Friday, Washington defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13, but the big story was Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has had an issue with dropped passes throughout training camp and dropped all three passes thrown his way during his team’s loss. Cincinnati selected Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.



Also Read:

• Steelers Roster Cuts Headlined by Former Bears Draft Pick