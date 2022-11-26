Steelers’ 5-Time Pro Bowler Surprisingly Considered a ‘Must’ Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a major move during the offseason.

According to Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey, the Steelers “should embrace a full rebuild” a move on from Cameron Heyward. The 33-year-old defensive tackle is the longest-tenured member of the Steelers, having been drafted by the franchise back in 2011. He’s a four-time All-Pro selection (2017, 2019 and 2021) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2017-2021).

However, according to Tansey, Heyward’s contract is a problem for Pittsburgh as he’s owed $15.8 million next season and $16 million in 2024.

“Heyward is set to make $15.8 million next season and $16 million in 2024 to finish off a four-year, $65 million contract, per Spotrac,” says Tansey. “The offseason could be the perfect time for the Steelers and Heyward to amicably split ways as the team looks to free up cap space and get younger across the board.”

Steelers Could Always Bring Back Heyward: Analyst

If the Steelers move on from Heyward during the 2023 offseason, it would result in a dead money cap hit of $12.8 million. If Pittsburgh were to retain Heyward, they would owe him nearly $32 million over the next two seasons.

Tansey explains that the Steelers could always bring back Heyward on a cheaper deal — but it’s absolutely necessary to move on from his current contract.

“Pittsburgh already has over $100 million invested in T.J. Watt, and it needs to spread around the cash across its defense and the offensive line to make the roster deeper as it rebuilds toward success either next year or in two seasons,” says Tansey. “The two sides could always talk about Heyward returning on a cheaper deal, but from a money perspective, it does not make a lot of sense for the Steelers to be locked into Heyward at that age and price, even if he is a franchise stalwart.”

Heyward Remains Elite Defensive Lineman

Heyward is a defensive captain of Pittsburgh and has been since the 2015 season. The veteran is still playing at a high level, having recorded 41 tackles, four sacks and nine quarterback hits in 10 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Heyward remains one of the top defensive players in the game. The 33-year-old has produced a 90.0 defensive grade this season. That grade is just a shade behind his 91.0 defensive grade last season and the third-highest of his career. The defensive grade is actually the fifth-highest mark of any player at his position this season.

While Heyward’s contract is certainly a big one, it’s a valid deal. The veteran remains one of the top defensive presences in the league and his value as a longtime defensive captain can’t be stressed enough.

Even if the Steelers are heading into a rebuild, the idea of cutting Heyward is a bit drastic. Pittsburgh could always restructure his contract, but releasing one of the most important players of the franchise could have a negative effect on the Steelers.

As Pittsburgh likely moves ahead with Kenny Pickett as its franchise quarterback, retaining key veteran players from the Steelers’ successful years is important if Pittsburgh is to ever regain its form as a contender.