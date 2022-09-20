Ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Signing for Rival

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is being mentioned as a possible option for a hated rival.

As written by Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated, Roethlisberger is at 50/1 odds of being signed by the Dallas Cowboys, according to BetOnline.ag. The odds were released following Dak Prescott’s thumb injury, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks. Those are actually the seventh-best odds of the quarterback options mentioned by Strackbein.

“According to BetOnline.ag, Roethlisberger could find himself in Dallas as their next quarterback to be signed. Currently, he sits at 50/1 odds to join the Cowboys this season,” said Strackbein on Wednesday, September 14. “The favorites to sign in Dallas are Garret Gilbert (4/1), Ben DiNucci (5/1), Nick Foles (11/2), Gardner Minshew (6/1),” says Strackbein. “Other retired quarterbacks such as Ryan Fitzpatrick (13/2), Andrew Luck (66/1), Phillip Rivers (50/1) and Drew Brees (66/1) are also on the list.”

Roethlisberger May Have Been Forced Into Retirement

Roethlisberger retired at the conclusion of the 2021 season after spending all of 17 years of his career in Pittsburgh. The 40-year-old quarterback has shown no signs of an interest in a comeback. However, he has previously mentioned that he was basically pushed into retirement due to the Steelers not wanting him to return for another season.

Via Adam Bittner of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“First off, my coach and GM don’t want me back,” Roethlisberger said during the offseason. “Second of all, I’m pretty content with where I’m at. Being a bus driver, making lunches in the morning.”

Secondly, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette seemed to back up this claim during his mailbag column in May.

Billy Bob: Is there bad blood between the Steelers and Big Ben with how his career ended. Was he ready to retire or was it a Troy type situation he was forced into it? Gerry Dulac: I would say it’s very very safe to assume that.

Cowboys Aren’t Interested in Adding Big-Name QB

Even in a hypothetical scenario where Roethlisberger would welcome a return, would the Cowboys even be interested?

The answer is likely a no. Dallas is coming off of a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback. Not only has team owner Jerry Jones previously echoed confidence in Rush as the quarterback, he has essentially ruled out the idea of making a big move for another potential starting quarterback.

“As of now, Cowboys do not plan to pursue significant trade for a QB barring unforeseen change, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday, September 13. “Cowboys won’t take any possibility completely off table, but with Dak Prescott’s improved timeline and Cooper Rush’s familiarity with offense, team feels it can be patient.”

It also doesn’t help matters that Prescott’s return date may come earlier than expected, with the star quarterback possibly returning in Week 4 or 5, according to Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones.

Roethlisberger ranked as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league during his final season. According to Pro Football Focus, his 55.8 offensive grade ranked as the second-worst among all starting quarterbacks in the league.

Considering the Cowboys have no interest in adding a big-name quarterback and Roethlisberger is content in retirement, this is more of a dream scenario than anything else.