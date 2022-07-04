Steelers Could Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Veteran, Says Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers could bolster their secondary with one of the most accomplished veterans on the free agent market.

As noted by Jake Rill of Bleacher Report, the Steelers could sign a veteran free or two prior to the start of training camp on July 27. Pittsburgh is in one of the better salary cap situations across the NFL, holding over $14 million in available cap space. While naming three veteran free agents the Steelers should pursue, Rill mentioned three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes as a possible option.

Rill explains that the Steelers could still bolster their cornerback unit with another veteran. Pittsburgh signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year, $8 million deal to replace the recently departed Joe Haden. However, Pittsburgh doesn’t feature a single cornerback over the age of 27. At 32 years of age, Rhodes would give the Steelers a true veteran presence they’re sorely lacking.

“If cornerback is going to be among the team’s top positions of strength, though, then it may want to add one more via free agency,” says Rill. “And there are still some solid performers on the market. Among that group is Xavier Rhodes, who played for the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.”

Why the Steelers Could Consider Rhodes

The Steelers’ pass defense was actually somewhat respectable in 2021. Despite the defensive unit ranking 20th in points allowed per game (23.4 points), the Steelers ranked 9th in passing yards and net yards per attempt and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed last season. However, according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Pittsburgh has one of the five worst secondaries in the league.

Rhodes most recently spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting all 29 of his appearances with the team. Prior to his stint with the Colts, the Florida State product notched three Pro Bowl selections with the Minnesota Vikings (2016, 2017 and 2019) and was named a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2017 season.

Rill explains how although Rhodes is lacking in playmaking ability — he’s posted more than two interceptions in a single season just once in his career — he would be a “reliable addition” to the secondary.

“The 32-year-old has played at least 13 games in every one of his seasons, and while he doesn’t force a ton of turnovers, he can provide solid coverage, even at this stage in his career,” says Rill. “Rhodes would be a reliable addition to Pittsburgh’s secondary who should help the unit fare even better in 2022.”

Rhodes’ Recent Play on Par With Steelers’ Cornerbacks

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes posted a 61.8 defensive grade in 2021 and a 76.3 defensive grade during the 2020 season. Rhodes’ defensive grade last season is on par with Pittsburgh’s top cornerbacks, with Wallace posting a 62.8 defensive grade and Sutton posting a 59.3 defensive grade last season.

Over the past two seasons, Rhodes played on bargain deals with the Colts, earning just $3.75 million in 2021 and $3 million in 2020.

Considering Rhodes is on the downside of his career and is 32 years of age — the Steelers recently allowed Haden to walk at 33 years old — Pittsburgh could sign Rhodes to a similar deal before training camp.