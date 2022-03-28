Steelers GM Hints at Decision on Potential Tyrann Mathieu Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still on the hunt for a strong safety.

On Sunday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the team’s current roster situation. The longtime Steelers general manager believes Pittsburgh has starting-caliber players at 24 of 25 positions — with the exception of strong safety. With 2021 starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds still unsigned, free agent Tyrann Mathieu has become a popular name linked to the Steelers.

However, Colbert essentially shut down the idea of adding the three-time Pro Bowl safety. Colbert says the Steelers’ preference is to sign players coming off of their first contracts. Mathieu — who is entering his 10th season in the NFL — is coming off of his second stint with a team (Kansas City Chiefs) after beginning his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Our preference is always to add players coming off of their first contract or as close to their first contract as they can be,” said Colbert.

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, Mathieu is the top remaining player on the free agent market. Entering free agency, Mathieu was the sixth top-rated player on the market.

“It’s hard to put a price on the intelligence, competitiveness and coverage ability Honey Badger brings, but those traits explain how he’s set to get the third big, long-term deal of his career, despite being an undersized safety drafted in the third round,” explains Rosenthal.

Despite the fact Mathieu is on the verge of turning 30 years old as a defensive back with nine years of experience, he still remains one of the top players at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mathieu posted a 76.6 grade in coverage, ranking 16th among all safeties last season. Two years prior, Mathieu posted an 81.6 grade in coverage — ranking 11th among all qualifying safeties.

However, despite all of his accolades and experience, it looks like the Steelers will not pursue the “Honey Badger.”