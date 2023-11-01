Steelers Insiders Calling for Pittsburgh Quarterback Change

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers was rather clear that he plans to start on November 2 in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. But prior to Pickett’s declaration on October 31, Steelers insiders Mark Kaboly and Joe Starkey both argued the team should consider turning to No. 3 signal caller Mason Rudolph if Pickett can’t play.

“I think he deserves another change,” Kaboly said of Rudolph on The Fan Morning Show with Doris Dickerson and Adam Crowley on 93.7 The Fan. “I think we need to see what he’s able to do.”

Starkey wouldn’t go as far as to argue Rudolph should start. But he stated that he wouldn’t “rip” head coach Mike Tomlin if he called an audible and started Rudolph instead of Mitch Trubisky.

“If Pickett is not available to play in the Terrell Edmunds Bowl on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, Mike Tomlin — leaning on “Frank,” of course — should consider Rudolph,” Starkey wrote. “He likely won’t. But he should.

“Again, I’m not saying Tomlin should start Rudolph. I don’t know that I can bring myself to say that. I don’t think I have ever uttered those four words. But it would absolutely be a defensible move.”

Pickett left the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the second quarter with a rib injury. He didn’t return.

Trubisky relieved Pickett, completing 15 of 27 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Should Mason Rudolph Start Instead of Mitch Trubisky?

Just as he has done as a starter throughout his career, Trubisky has produced a mixed bag coming into the middle of games for the Steelers.

Last season, he led Pittsburgh to a victory against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after replacing Pickett during the second half. But he also threw 3 interceptions in a relief appearance against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 8 against the Jaguars, Trubisky tossed 2 more picks in a comeback effort.

At least versus the Ravens in 2022, Trubisky pushed the ball down field. In 32 pass attempts this season, he is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

Rudolph hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 17 of the 2021 season. His last NFL regular season start came in Week 10 of 2021.

With such a long time since his most recently serious playing time, starting Rudolph would come with some level of risk. Starkey, though, argued starting Rudolph couldn’t possibly result in being much worse than what the Steelers have already done on offense.

“Could this three-and-out offense be any worse with Rudolph than it has been for most of the season, and for most of Matt Canada’s tenure here?”

Rudolph is 5-4-1 in his career as a starter. In 17 NFL appearances, he owns a 61.5% completion percentage and 6.2 yards per attempt average. Rudolph also has 16 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions.

Kenny Pickett to Start Against Titans

If it were completely up to Pickett, Rudolph wouldn’t even have a chance to start in Week 9.

“I’m playing for sure,” Pickett told reporters on October 31.

Trubisky seemed so confident in Pickett’s ability to play that he didn’t speak with the media after Pickett as he was scheduled to do.

“Trubisky was supposed to talk to the media after Pickett but when Pickett said he’s definitely playing Trubisky then figured it wasn’t worth talking and left,” The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I guess he wasn’t playing in that charade.”

Trubisky was correct to be confident. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on November 1 that Pickett will play in Week 9.

“Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) was a full participant today and has no game status,” Rapoport tweeted. He’ll play on TNF.”

That means Tomlin won’t have to make a decision about Trubisky or Rudolph for the Titans matchup. The debate between the two quarterbacks is likely to come up again if Pickett misses any more time this season.