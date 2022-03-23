Steelers Interested in Signing 3-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in one of the top remaining players on the free agency market.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are interested in signing a top-tier safety to pair alongside incumbent starter Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in three-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu and has Damontae Kazee — who played for the Dallas Cowboys last season — on their “radar.”

“After an uncharacteristically active free agency in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still on the lookout for safety help,” says Fowler. “Yes, we hear the chatter about Tyrann Mathieu, who plays with the kind of edge that would seamlessly fit in Pittsburgh. But Pittsburgh also is monitoring Terrell Edmunds, a four-year starter with the Steelers who has yet to sign anywhere. A reunion is not off the table. And a wild-card option is free safety Damontae Kazee, who played for Dallas last season. He is known as a ball hawk who can play multiple spots. The Steelers have him on their radar.”

Mathieu Remains One of Top Safeties in NFL

Although Mathieu is entering his age-30 season, he’s still in his prime. The veteran safety has been named either a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro selection in each of the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mathieu posted a 76.4 grade in coverage last season. That number ranked 16th among all qualifying safeties. By comparison, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds — who is currently a free agent — posted a 71.6 grade in coverage (31st in the league). Kazee posted just a 65.1 grade in coverage and was even worse overall, posting a 60.9 defensive grade.

The Steelers currently have a little under $16 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac. According to Spotrac, Mathieu’s market value is $14.8 million per season.

If Pittsburgh is seeking a splashy playmaker, Mathieu is the name to pursue. However, Kazee is also capable of making plays, as evidenced by the fact that he co-led the NFL in interceptions during the 2018 season. By comparison, Kazee should cost drastically less than Mathieu.

If the Steelers want to bring back a player who is already familiar with the system and would be a bargain signing in comparison to Mathieu, Edmunds is the direction to pursue. Edmunds earned a little more than $3 million last season as part of his rookie contract as a late first-round draft selection.

What Mathieu and Edmunds Brings to the Steelers

According to PFF’s list of the top remaining free agents, Mathieu ranks No. 4 while Edmunds ranks No. 53.

As PFF explains, Mathieu’s ability to play multiple roles — he has played both safety roles and can play in the slot — is part of the reason the veteran is one of the top safeties in the game.

“Mathieu frequently finds himself on “most versatile” lists and his snap distribution backs those claims up. Since joining Kansas City in 2019, Mathieu has played over 600 snaps in deep, box and slot alignments.”

Meanwhile, while PFF admits that Edmunds isn’t a liability, he’s not a playmaker by any means.

“Terrell Edmunds was s surprise first-round draft pick when the Steelers selected him in 2018, and while he has been a starter for them for his rookie contract, he has not excelled in any area. Typically not a liability, he has been low on the kind of playmaking teams want at the position.”

If the Steelers are willing to break the bank for a difference maker, they’ll sign Mathieu. If they want to be thrifty after spending early in free agency, they’ll bring back Edmunds or sign Kazee.