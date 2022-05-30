Steelers Land Freak Athlete Receiver in ‘Shocking Trade’ Proposal

The Pittsburgh Steelers could land one of the top receivers in the game.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report outlined several “shocking trade ideas” that the Steelers should pursue prior to the start of the 2022 season. One of the points of emphasis was the idea of the Steelers beefing up their wide receiver room with an elite receiver. According to Tansey, one such receiver mentioned was none other than the Seattle Seahawks‘ DK Metcalf.

Tansey explains that the uncertainty of Metcalf’s contract situation with Seattle — he’s entering the last year of his deal at a cap hit of just over $4.3 million — could lead to a trade to a team such as the Steelers.

“Metcalf has not requested a trade, but it would make sense if a move was made so that Seattle can enter a full rebuild with as many draft picks as possible,” Tansey says. “Pittsburgh would only make a trade like this if it had doubts about the production of Johnson and Claypool.”

Why the Steelers Could Pursue Metcalf

According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf still posted an 80.9 offensive grade last season despite a decline in production. That number ranked 13th among all receivers with at least 100 passing targets.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver registered a 1.9% body fat while bench-pressing 27 reps of at least 225 pounds at the NFL combine — tied for most of an NFL receiver since 2003 — back in 2019. He also ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.33 seconds.

In other words, he’s the definition of an athletic freak.

While the Steelers do have two proven receivers in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, both receivers feature red flags. Furthermore, the selection of receiver George Pickens with a second-round draft selection also comes with a question mark because of an ACL tear he suffered while at the University of Georgia.

“The two wide receivers have given the Steelers some reason to worry in the last two years,” says Tansey. “Johnson had problems with dropped balls and Claypool’s totals dropped from his standout rookie season. Pittsburgh added more depth through the draft with George Pickens, but he comes with a bit of apprehension because of an ACL tear he suffered at Georgia.”

Johnson ranked 12th in the league in dropped balls with eight, while Claypool ranked right behind at 15th with seven dropped passes.

The idea of the Seahawks trading Metcalf seems far-fetched, but it is a possibility considering the uncertainty of his contract situation. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll stressed the importance of getting a deal done for his 24-year-old receiver.

Via Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune:

“It’s really important to us,” said Carroll back in March. “We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we’ve ever had here. We are going to do everything we can to get it done.”

Johnson is Unhappy With Contract Situation: Report

According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is $23.3 million per season, which would place him as the sixth-highest paid receiver in the league. As receivers still playing on their rookie contracts, Johnson is due to earn just $3 million this season before hitting free agency next season. Meanwhile, Claypool is due to earn just $1.8 million this season before hitting free agency in 2024.

The uncertainty of Johnson’s own contract situation also adds another angle to the idea of acquiring Metcalf. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Johnson is unhappy with his own contract situation.

“Johnson is unhappy with his current contract situation and trying to send a message through his lack of attendance,” said Kaboly. “He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he knows if an extension isn’t agreed upon by the Sept. 11 opener, he will likely play the season without any security of a long-term deal as he heads into free agency.”

If the Johnson situation turns into something serious and Metcalf desires a change of scenery to a team with a more realistic chance of contending, this “shocking” trade idea could turn into something substantial.