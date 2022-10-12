Steelers Urged to Sign Former ‘Game-Changing’ Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have help on the way.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, one of the “best available” free agents is former defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. According to Kay, the 31-year-old defensive tackle is considered a “best” fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kay’s argument is simple — the Steelers’ interior run defense is terrible. Since allowing an NFL-worst 5.0 yards per carry during the 2021 season, Pittsburgh is still giving up a “concerning” 131.5 rushing yards per game.

“The Steelers have been downright abysmal against the run since the start of last season, and the team clearly needs to make an adjustment to remain competitive,” says Kay. “After conceding an NFL-worst 5.0 yards per carry in 2021, Pittsburgh is off to another rough start this year. Although they’ve improved from last season’s 146.1 rushing yards allowed per game, the Steelers are still giving up a concerning 131.5 rushing yards per game this year.”

Kay urges the Steelers to make a move for a run-stuffer like Richardson, saying that it’s “past time” for Pittsburgh to do so.

“It’s past time the front office brought in a veteran like Richardson who could help shore up the run defense,” says Kay. “Richardson has been one of the better run-stuffing interior defensive linemen during his tenure in the league, accumulating 499 tackles and earning a 85.3 run-stopping grade from PFF in that span.”

Richardson Could Help Remedy Steelers’ Run-Stuffing Issues

Richardson remains a free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle initially began his career by spending four seasons with the New York Jets (2013-2017) before becoming a journeyman type of player. He’s had two separate stints with the Vikings along with tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

As Kay notes, Richardson may not be the dominant force that he was earlier in his career, but his mammoth frame makes him enough of a disruptive force.

The nine-year veteran posted a decent 62.1 defensive grade with the Vikings last season, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he posted a 71.1 grade during the 2020 season and a 73.9 defensive grade during the 2019 season. During the 2020 season, Richardson ranked 39th (with at least 100 snaps) among all defensive tackles and ranking 29th among all players at his position during the 2019 season.

“While Richardson isn’t the same game-changing defensive tackle he was early in his career, he’s able to use his 6’3″, 290-pound frame and athleticism to both shut down the run and get into the backfield to disrupt,” says Kay.

Richardson won’t single-handedly saves the Steelers’ season, but he’ll definitely help remedy what has become the weakest area of the team for the past two seasons.

Claypool Ripped for Wrong Route by Commentator

Chase Claypool just can’t catch a break.

Not only is the 24-year-old receiver struggling through a rough season — 16 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns — he’s now under the scrutiny of Tony Romo.

During the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Claypool was ripped for running the wrong route by the CBS Sports commentator. Romo went so far as to say that the receiver is not “quarterback-friendly.” The play resulted in an incompletion.

“Now this is wide open if you just cut down this line,” said Romo. “If you keep going vertical, you allow the defender to get back into the play. I think Claypool needs to do more of that because he should. He’s got all of the physical attributes, but I just see him not being quarterback-friendly enough times where it hurts the play. That should’ve been an easy catch.”

Considering Pittsburgh features Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens heavily on offense, it may be time for the rebuilding Steelers to trade Claypool. The young receiver’s name is worth watching prior to the trade deadline on Nov. 1.