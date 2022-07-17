Steelers Considered Landing Spot for Dual-Threat RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could target one of the more versatile running backs in the league.

According to a list compiled by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, one of the roster holes the Steelers should target is none other than running back. As Knox notes, the Steelers could target a “quality receiving back” such as Jalen Richard, who once posted 68 receptions for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2018 season.

“It would make a whole lot of sense for Pittsburgh to add more depth behind Harris in 2022,” says Richard. “A quality receiving back like Jalen Richard would make a lot of sense for the Steelers, and there are other intriguing ball-carriers left in the free-agent pool. A physical inside runner like Carlos Hyde or Latavius Murray would also make sense if the Steelers are looking to not run Harris into the ground.”

Richard is a Swiss Army Knife Type of Player

Richard spent all six of his seasons with the Raiders, but his playing time saw a massive decline during the 2021 season. The 28-year-old running back had a career-low 21 touches in 10 games and totaled just 112 yards for zero touchdowns. Furthermore, he saw action on just 117 snaps, 17 percent of the offensive snaps in the 10 games he appeared in.

However, at his absolute best, Richard is one of the more versatile backs in the league. During his rookie season in 2016, Richard ranked in the top 10 in yards per touch, punt returns, punt return yards and yards per punt return.

Furthermore, he posted 83 carries on 491 yards during his rookie season in addition to his kick return duties.

The Steelers could use Richard considering the heavy-duty role Najee Harris saw last season. During his rookie season, Harris ranked second in the league in carries (307) and first in touches (381). Furthermore, Harris proved to be a viable option in the receiving game, posting 74 receptions, ranking second on the team in that category. The young Steelers back led all running backs in receptions and targets (94).

It’s safe to say that the Steelers are aiming to preserve Harris a little more entering his second season.

“I will not be on the field, I guess, [as much],” Harris said, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.

Steelers Lacking in Depth Behind Harris

The Steelers’ current duo of backup running backs are less than impressive last season, as Knox notes.

“It would behoove the Steelers to strengthen their backfield before camp,” says Knox. “Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. are back, but neither was impressive in 2021. Snell averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, while McFarland carried three times for three yards and caught a single pass.”

Snell has never been an impressive back, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry across three seasons. During his last extended stretch of playing time — three starts in 2020 — Snell averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 111 carries. Meanwhile, McFarland has carried the ball just 36 times to go with seven receptions during his two seasons in the league.

While Richard isn’t exactly a big back at 5-foot-8, he possesses the clear ability to play the role of runner, receiver and returner. When factoring in kick and punt returns, Richard touched the ball 163 times during the 2016 season. In other words, he’s shown the ability to fill a high-usage role — something Snell and McFarland have yet to prove.

Considering Richard remains a free agent and is coming off of his worst season, the Steelers could sign him for cheap.

With Pittsburgh lacking in depth at running back, the Steelers should consider adding the versatile running back.