Longtime Steelers Veteran Promoted to New Coaching Job

A former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has been promoted to a new coaching job on a Super Bowl contender.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ announcement that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would take over the head coaching position for the recently retired Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers made another announcement. During Bowles’ introductory press conference on Thursday, March 31, the new Bucs head coach named his new defensive coordinators.

One of those coaches who will share defensive coordinator duties is none other than former Steelers linebacker Larry Foote. Foote is best known for his 11 total seasons in Pittsburgh, which includes two stints (2002-2008, 2010-2013) and two Super Bowl championships.

Foote had served as the Buccaneers’ outside linebackers coach over the past three seasons. Kacy Rodgers, who had served as Tampa Bay’s defensive line coach over the same time period, will share the co-defensive coordinator role with Foote. Bowles will remain the play-caller on defense.

“Todd Bowles says he will continue to call the Bucs defense as head coach,” said Auman. “Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote will be co-defensive coordinators.”

Foote’s Long Career With Steelers

Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL after initially entering as a fourth-round draft selection of the Steelers in 2002. Despite never garnering a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, he emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable linebackers of his generation.

The University of Michigan product eventually emerged as a starter for the Steelers during the 2004 season as an outside linebacker in their traditional 3-4 alignment, remaining in that role until his release after the 2008 season.

Foote played key roles for the Steelers during both of their Super Bowl seasons (2005 and 2008), ranking second on the team in tackles in 2005 (102 tackles) while starting all 16 games during their Super Bowl run in 2008.

After a one-year hiatus from Pittsburgh — he played for the Detroit Lions in 2009 — he returned to the Steelers in 2010, helping the team to another Super Bowl appearance. Foote eventually emerged as a full-time starter once again in 2012, leading the Steelers in tackles with 113 that season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has served as an assistant coach in the NFL since his retirement prior to the 2015 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Freiermuth: Jaguars Almost Drafted Me

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is really glad he didn’t go to Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh’s starting tight end revealed in a recent interview with Adam Breneman on his new podcast that he was nearly drafted by two AFC South teams in 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly drafted Freiermuth with the 45th pick while the Tennessee Titans nearly selected him with the 53rd pick.

Eventually, things worked itself out where the Penn State product ended up being selected with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Steelers.

“I really thought I was gonna go to Jacksonville really with [tight ends coach Tyler Bowen],” Freiermuth said. “They called me and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to draft you at pick [pick 45].”

Then he thought he was going to the Titans just a few picks later.

“I was like, ‘alright, this is ridiculous,” Freiermuth said. “So, I shut my ringer off.”

“My phone started buzzing from Pittsburgh,” Freiermuth said. “I really thought it was Bowers calling me so I answered and it was Mike Tomlin.”

During his rookie season, Freiermuth emerged as the starter, overtaking veteran Eric Ebron on the depth chart. He caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on team in TD receptions and third in total catches.