Steelers Legend Rips Mitch Trubisky Following Patriots Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t happy campers after their recent loss.

The Steelers fell to 1-1 following their 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Unlike the prior week in which Pittsburgh pulled off a dramatic 23-20 victory in overtime over the Cincinnati Bengals, there wasn’t much to feel good about in this one. The Steelers struggled on offense all game, with quarterback Mitch Trubisky turning in a sluggish performance.

The veteran quarterback went 21-of-33 for 168 yards (5.1 yards per attempt), one touchdown and one interception for a 73.8 quarterback rating.

Trubisky’s lack of aggression came under criticism following the game, with the most notable comments being from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. The current NFL Today on CBS analyst ripped Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, claiming that he’s more concerned with not making mistakes rather than making plays.

Via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan:

“Bill Cowher: ‘Mitch Trubisky is more worried about not making mistakes than he is about making plays.'”

Trubisky Continues to Turn in Lackluster Production

Trubisky’s Week 2 performance wasn’t exactly surprising. His Week 1 production was also underwhelming — 21-of-38 for 194 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and one touchdown for a 78.2 quarterback rating — but it was overshadowed by the fact that the Steelers won. This time around, Trubisky’s performance was magnified due to Pittsburgh’s loss.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Trubisky’s play in the postgame presser, citing he didn’t make enough plays.

“We collectively did not make enough plays today, he (Trubisky) included,” said Tomlin.

Despite possessing one of the best receiving cores in the league in Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson, speedster Chase Claypool, big target George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth, Trubisky has failed to take advantage of the talent around him.

Pickens caught just one pass for 23 yards a week after catching just one pass or three yards versus the Bengals. Meanwhile, Claypool was limited to 26 receiving yards after posting 18 yards versus the Bengals.

While Johnson led the way with six catches for 57 yards, it was on just 9.6 yards per reception. The Pro Bowl receiver visibly showed his frustration during the game when he was open on a route on third down, only for Trubisky to throw a short pass to Najee Harris out of the backfield that was easily snuffed out by the Patriots defense.

Pundits Blast Trubisky, Call for Pickett to Start

The fact that first-round pick Kenny Pickett is sitting behind Trubisky isn’t helping matters. Pickett was arguably the most impressive quarterback during preseason, posting a 124.7 quarterback rating while completing 80.6 percent of his passes. He also threw three touchdowns versus zero interceptions in preseason play.

During the game, fans at Acrisure Stadium called for Trubisky’s benching. The quarterback didn’t have much of a reaction during his postgame presser.

Via Filliponi:

“Trubisky responded to fans Pickett chants: ‘It is what it is. You just block it out.'”

Following the loss, multiple beat writers and journalists hammered Trubisky for his second straight lackluster performance.

I’m out on Trubisky. Completely out. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky just threw one into a Patriot meeting room. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky shouldn’t be starting. Steelers should be playing the rookie Pickett. Just saying. #NFL — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) September 18, 2022

The Steelers won’t pull the plug on Trubisky just yet — especially considering Pittsburgh has matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two of the next four weeks. But if his lackluster play continues to hold the team back to the point of losing, it shouldn’t be long before we see Pickett step in.