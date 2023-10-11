Steelers Linked to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

o

ne thing that cannot be held against the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the 2023 NFL season is their secondary stepping up when it matters most.

Whether it’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith tag-teaming for a pick-6 on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson or Joey Porter Jr. keeping Lamar Jackson from notching his 5th TD on the season and sealing a potential Week 5 victory, the DB’s have done their job.

Pittsburgh has a few glaring holes that need patching up, but Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson has been linked to the franchise as a coveted free agent well ahead of the 2024 offseason.

A Levi Wallace Departure Could Open the Door for Johnson

Johnson is nearing the end of his 4-year, $6.46 million contract and his 32 career passes defended make him a prime candidate to replace team leader Levi Wallace should the latter seek greener pastures at the end of his deal.

This summer, Johnson went into a principle that he and his Bears teammates have implemented in the secondary, backing up his ambitious goal to bring in a lot of interceptions:

“I mean that’s all we really preach. That’s all we really talk about, is the HITS principle,” Johnson said. “Really just, really trying our best to perform that and make that natural, make that a habit. But I really feel like it’s going to come down to us giving the offense good field position. Us changing the game and creating turnovers, giving them the ball back. I feel like that’s really gonna test who we are as a defense: getting stops, turning the ball over.”

Hustle, intensity, takeaways and playing smart are great personifications of Johnson’s game. He’s on pace to set a career-high in tackles.

After his teammate Tremaine Edmunds botched a tackle against Tampa Bay Bucs TE David Wells in the third quarter of their Week 2 matchup, Johnson quickly recovered on the play and punched the ball out of his grasp for his first career forced fumble. He’s checked those boxes.

A Contract Extension Could Shut the Door on Pittsburgh’s Chances

Pro Football Focus has given Johnson an 80.1 player grade thus far, and his sharpness in reading pass plays fits the Steelers’ culture to a tee. A lucrative multi-year extension could put an end to these speculations quick, fast and in a hurry, but for now the door is open.

When Johnson was questioned about the prospects of him returning to Chicago and getting a deal done, he said:

“I’m just, I’m not worried about it. I’m going out and playing my game, like I said, I’m trying to get a lot of interceptions this year. That’s what I’m focused on. The contract will come when it comes. If it don’t, it don’t but if it does, then it does.”

Interceptions are the one thing that Johnson is missing in his otherwise impressive resume. His lone INT dates back to 2021 so there’s cause for him to be laser focused on that and cause for the Bears to view that as a reason to let him walk next Spring.

Pittsburgh can’t afford for their secondary to regress and add to an offense that’s failing to reach their maximum potential and hearing it from the fans. Expect management to keep their elite DB rotation in tact or pursue Johnson for support.