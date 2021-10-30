Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Responds to Melvin Ingram Trade Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not revealing much when it comes to the recent trade rumors surrounding Melvin Ingram.

Following NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala report that the Kansas City Chiefs offered a trade for the outside linebacker, Tomlin addressed Ingram’s possible frustrations with his lack of playing time and why he wasn’t seen during practice on Friday, October 29.

“I’ve had some conversations with Melvin, but I’ll leave those between he and I,” said Tomlin. “The reason he didn’t work today is because of his groin.”

Tomlin was then asked if trading the three-time Pro Bowler by the trade deadline on Nov. 2 is a possibility. The Steelers head coach immediately deflected off of the subject.

“I’m not talking about any of that,” said Tomlin. “I’m talking about stuff that’s leading into the Cleveland Browns this weekend.”

Ingram has been the subject of recent trade rumors as it’s become clear he hasn’t been a great fit during his first year in Pittsburgh. The pass-rushing specialist has racked up just six tackles and one sack on the season.

Worst of all, Ingram’s playing time has rapidly decreased — he saw just 26% of the team’s snaps in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks after appearing in every defensive snap in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Steelers Receiving Trade Interest on Ingram

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday, October 24, that the Steelers were receiving trade interest on the 32-year-old linebacker.

“The longtime Chargers veteran landed in Pittsburgh this year and has yet to hit his stride.” said Rapoport. “With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged. Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary (the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus), Ingram isn’t expensive. The Chiefs have been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass rusher, and they did host Ingram on a visit before he signed.”

It’s clear that the Steelers are willing to trade Ingram — but not to any teams that could be a threat to them in the AFC playoff race.

With that being said, a possible deal involving Ingram before the trade deadline next Tuesday is certainly plausible.

Fitzpatrick Addresses Lack of Interceptions

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes he should have more interceptions this season. In fact, entering the Steelers’ Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, he doesn’t have a single pick on the season.

Via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live:

“It doesn’t really eat at me,” Fitzpatrick said Thursday, October 28. “I know they are going to come. I just have to make them when they do come. I should have three (interceptions) by now. That eats at me more than one that might not come. I just have to catch what comes at me, make the plays that come my way and do my job.”

Since being acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins back in 2019, Fitzpatrick has racked up nine total interceptions with the Steelers. However, he hasn’t recorded an interception since picking off two passes in Week 10 of last season.

“There are plays that I missed,” he said. “The last couple of games there were plays that didn’t come. It happens. It happened in my first year, and it happened in my second year here.”