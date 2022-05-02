Steelers’ 5-Time Pro Bowler Bolts for Deal With New Team: Report

A Pittsburgh Steelers starter is signing with another team.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, May 2, starting guard Trai Turner is signing with the Washington Commanders. The signing means that Turner will be reunited with Ron Rivera, who served as head coach of the Carolina Panthers while Turner was there from 2014 until 2019.

“Washington is signing former Steelers’ free-agent guard Trai Turner to a one-year, $3 million deal, per source,” says Schefter. “Turner previously played for Ron Rivera in Carolina.”

Turner Signed With Steelers Last Offseason

Turner signed with the Steelers last June after replacing longtime starting right guard David DeCastro. The 28-year-old ended up starting all 17 games last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Turner posted a 68.1 offensive grade last season, ranking 36th among all guards with at least 100 snaps. His 72.5 pass-blocking grade ranked 18th among all guards with at least 100 snaps.

Among the Steelers’ projected starting offensive linemen this season, Turner ranked second in pass blocking grade last year to left guard Kevin Dotson.

Turner was named to the Pro Bowl with the Panthers for five consecutive seasons from 2015 until 2019. He’ll also be reunited with his offensive line coach from Carolina, John Matsko, who serves as the position coach in Washington.

During his eight years in the league, Turner has started 106 of his 110 appearances.

The veteran guard became expendable when the Steelers signed James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal early on in free agency. The 24-year-old started the first five games of the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Longtime Steelers GM Colbert Steps Down Following Draft

Longtime Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is finally stepping down after 22 years with the organization.

Following the 2022 NFL draft, Colbert will step down from his general manager post into a different position within the organization. Colbert became general manager of the Steelers in 2010 after joining Pittsburgh as Director of Football Operations in 2000.

“I don’t want to say better than,” Colbert said when asked how he felt he was leaving the Steelers. “I’m proud to say we added to that [trophy] room. It was four trophies. There was four of them when we got here. And you knew the task. You think about DMR [late owner Dan Rooney] and being able to add to that room means a ton. It doesn’t mean it’s over. The next step, I mean we gotta get more than, and we’ll never lose that. But it means a lot.”

Since Colbert’s arrival with the Steelers in 2000, Pittsburgh went through 18 consecutive seasons without a losing record. It also featured two Super Bowl wins, an additional Super Bowl appearance and 14 total postseason appearances.

“It’s like a game,” Colbert said. “When a game comes to an end, you appreciate it and you think about it, but you really will reflect on it when it’s quiet and you’re by yourself and it’s like, ‘What a minute, what do I go to do next?’ I don’t know.”