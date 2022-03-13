Steelers Projected to Land Ex-Pro Bowl QB in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have missed out on some of the biggest quarterback names on the market, but they could find a worthwhile veteran on the free agency market.

As the Steelers prepare to enter the free agency period with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as their lone quarterbacks, Pittsburgh will likely add at least one veteran arm.

According to a projection from Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, he expects former Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to land with the Steelers.

Iyer explains why the move could make sense for Taylor.

“He’s started to build a Fitzpatrick-like resume also with some Bills history,” explains Iyer. “Taylor is up to five teams in 11 seasons. He’s also a backup and good fill-in bridge because of his experience, savvy and ability to adjust to different offenses. His running ability and big arm also help keep him around in decent spots. Taylor could end up anywhere he hasn’t already been.”

Taylor’s Experience Could Benefit Steelers

The 32-year-old Taylor has been a starting quarterback for four different teams and is likely to land on his fifth different team in the past five years this offseason.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback has had some success in the past as a starter, leading the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff berth in 18 years during the 2017 season.

In 53 career starts, Taylor holds a 26-25-1 record with a ridiculously low interception rate of 1.6%. In fact, Taylor’s INT rate is tied for the second-lowest in NFL history.

At his very best, Taylor is an above-average quarterback. When he was supported by a solid supporting cast in Buffalo from 2015 until 2017, Taylor ranked in the top 14 in offensive grade among all quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. At his peak, he ranked No. 9 among all quarterbacks in offensive grade (2015).

However, Taylor has had some bad luck with injuries while leading teams with top overall picks as his backups. He’s lost starting jobs in the past to Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert due to injuries. In fact, he even lost the Texans’ starting job to Davis Mills towards the end of the 2021 season following poor performances after his return from injury.

Barring a wild trade for Deshaun Watson, the Steelers seem destined to enter the 2022 season with a journeyman QB such as Taylor and a rookie first-round draft pick battling it out with Rudolph and Haskins to be the Week 1 starter.

It may not be a move that excites Steelers fans, but signing Taylor would be adequate insurance considering the other veteran quarterbacks on the roster have less-than-impressive resumes. Both Rudolph and Haskins have a combined record of 8-14-1 in their careers.

Steelers Not Interested in Watson Trade

It would appear for now that the Steelers are not interested in a trade for Watson.

While former quarterback and current analyst Shaun King believes otherwise, reporters such as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network have reported that Pittsburgh is not interested in Watson.

“The Steelers are not going to be a part of this Deshaun Watson pursuit,” said La Canfora.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have not and are not expected to be a player in the Deshaun Watson trade market, according to multiple league sources,” says Wilson.

Both reports came hours after a grand jury acquitted Watson of criminal charges from 22 different women on Friday, March 11.

With the Steelers not expected to pursue Watson, the likelihood of Pittsburgh signing a veteran from free agency has just increased.