Steelers Proposed Trade Sends Criticized Vet to Hated Rival

The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider trading a key member of their team to a hated rival.

According to a trade proposal from Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, the Dallas Cowboys could be the ideal landing spot for wide receiver Chase Claypool. As noted by Ballentine, Dallas could offer a “fresh start” for Claypool, who has often been criticized during his brief tenure in Pittsburgh.

“The Cowboys could offer a fresh start in a better situation to the young receiver,” says Ballentine. “He could be the physical, possession receiver to complement the speedy Michael Gallup and shifty CeeDee Lamb. That would make the offense scary to opposing secondaries again.”

Claypool Struggling in Third Year With Steelers

The 24-year-old Claypool has struggled early on this season with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as his quarterbacks. The third-year receiver is failing to make an impact in the passing game, catching just 16 passes for 129 yards (8.1 yards per reception) for zero touchdowns. In five starts, Claypool is averaging just 25.8 receiving yards per game.

By comparison, rookie George Pickens has 17 receptions for 250 yards (14.7 yards per reception) for 50 receiving yards per game. Pickens has done this in two starts and has played 242 snaps in comparison to Claypool’s 282 snaps.

It’s clear that the Steelers are leaning on Pickens as the future of the wide receiver core. When you factor in the presence of Diontae Johnson, it’s clear that Pittsburgh doesn’t need Claypool.

Since his impressive rookie campaign in which he caught 62 balls and nine touchdowns, Claypool has offered diminishing returns. On a similar amount of targets last season compared to his rookie year (105 to 109), Claypool caught just two touchdown passes.

Claypool Has Often Been Target of Criticism

Furthermore, he drew the ire of head coach Mike Tomlin towards the end of the Steelers’ 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 last season when he celebrated following a catch at the end of the game — resulting in pivotal seconds being ran off the clock.

“That’s built in our two-minute teaching. He had a misstep in that area and in other areas,” Tomlin told reporters after the game. “… These guys don’t come to you as finished products. There’s a growth and development that has to take place.”

More recently, Claypool drew the criticism of CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo, who noted during the broadcast of the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills that the receiver is not “quarterback-friendly.” The comments came after Claypool ran the wrong route, allowing a Bills defender to cut in front and break it up.

“Now this is wide open if you just cut down this line,” said Romo. “If you keep going vertical, you allow the defender to get back into the play. I think Claypool needs to do more of that because he should. He’s got all of the physical attributes, but I just see him not being quarterback-friendly enough times where it hurts the play. That should’ve been an easy catch.”

With the Steelers at 1-4 and quickly emerging as one of the worst teams in the league, they should be in seller mode before the trade deadline on Nov. 1. Trading Claypool — while his value is still high — should result in Pittsburgh getting a decent draft pick out of the deal.