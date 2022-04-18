Steelers Quarterback ‘Unlikely’ to Remain Starter: B/R

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have their answer at quarterback after all.

According to a column by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on Thursday, April 14, he doesn’t expect Mitch Trubisky to be the long-term option in Pittsburgh. Instead, it’s more likely the Steelers trade up in the 2022 NFL draft to select their future franchise signal-caller.

Kenyon explains why neither Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will emerge as the long-term option in Pittsburgh and why the Steelers will ultimately try to swing a trade for the No. 12 or No. 13 overall pick in the draft (the Steelers currently pick at No. 20).

“Pittsburgh signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency, but it’s unlikely he’ll be the long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger,” says Kenyon. “It’s more likely the Steelers are planning for Trubisky or Mason Rudolph to serve as a stop-gap option for someone else. New Orleans—which also needs a QB—now possesses the 16th and 19th overall picks. If the Steelers didn’t already suspect the Saints plan to draft a signal-caller, it certainly feels inevitable now. Pittsburgh should be a strong candidate to swing a deal with either the Minnesota Vikings (12th) or Houston Texans (13th).”

Steelers Have Unproven Options at Quarterback

Kenyon’s analysis doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Although Trubisky was signed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the intention of him becoming the starter, he is an unproven commodity.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick washed out from the Chicago Bears in just four seasons and spent last year as a backup with the Buffalo Bills. According to Pro Football Focus, Trubisky never ranked higher than 28th among starting quarterbacks in offensive grade during his time as a starter with the Bears.

In Rudolph’s case, he’s never served a full season as a starter. In his lone year where he started an extended amount of games — eight starts in 2019 — he was eventually benched for undrafted backup Devlin Hodges before the end of the season.

According to PFF, Rudolph posted a 53.5 offensive grade during the 2019 season. With the exception of Kyle Allen, Rudolph ranked as the worst quarterback in the NFL that season with at least 300 dropbacks.

Why Steelers Could End Up Trading Up in Draft

The New Orleans Saints are in a similar situation to the Steelers. While their own franchise quarterback — Drew Brees — retired following the 2020 season, they’re still seeking that long-term option as they go with veteran Jameis Winston in the short term.

Although the Saints didn’t make it to the postseason last year, they were a solid team that went 9-8 while going through a quarterback carousel. In other words, they’re in a very similar situation to the Steelers.

In Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, Malik Willis is projected to go at No. 9 to the Seattle Seahawks with Matt Corrall projected at No. 19 with the Saints.

Among the top quarterbacks, that would leave Kenny Pickett as the Steelers’ best bet at the No. 20 selection, with slightly lower-graded prospects such as Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell as the next best options.

While Pickett may be the hometown kid — he played at the University of Pittsburgh — the Steelers may have a preference for a more athletic quarterback.

If that ends up being the case, Pittsburgh would be better served by trading up to ensure that they don’t miss out on either Willis or Corral.