Steelers Sign Former Texans, Notre Dame Linebacker

On Wednesday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Jamir Jones, who is the younger brother of Steelers offensive tackle Jarron Jones, who is also on a one-year contract with the team.

Like his brother, Jamir played his college football at Notre Dame, where he appeared in a total of 55 games. In 2019 he had his most impactful season, responsible for 26 tackles, along with 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Houston Texans, only to be waived in July.

Jamir Jones Worked Out at Notre Dame’s Pro Day

Yet Jones recently got the opportunity to work out at Notre Dame’s 2021 Pro Day, which was attended by both Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. In college, Jones was listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, but he ran a 4.71 second 40-yard dash at 237 pounds at the 2021 Pro Day, according to one report. For what it’s worth, he played linebacker, safety, quarterback and tight end in high school in his hometown of Rochester, N.Y.

Jamir Jones is now the fourth member of the 2020 class that the Steelers have (re)discovered at a 2021 Pro Day, following on the heels of linebacker Jarvis Miller (Penn State/UMass), wide receiver/kick returner Mathew Sexton (Eastern Michigan) and former Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons.

The Steelers Have Three Pairs of Brothers on the Offseason Roster

Jamir and Jarron Jones are now the third pair of brothers currently on Pittsburgh’s offseason roster, joining T.J. & Derek Watt and Terrell & Trey Edmunds, the latter of whom spent most of the 2020 season on the practice squad but re-upped with the team in mid-January. For his part, Terrell Edmunds made news earlier this week when he announced the release of a new album, which will mark the second time he has issued new music this year.

2020 Was an Eventful Year for the Jones Brothers

Despite the fact that neither Jarron nor Jamir Jones saw any NFL game action in 2020, it was a very eventful year for the family—and not in a good way. Their father, Matthew, a nurse, endured a months-long battle with COVID-19 that kept him in the hospital for 47 days and nearly took his life.

Then in early October Jarron Jones—who spent the 2020 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad—was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault after a domestic disturbance in which he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, hit her in the face and struck her with a gaming console.

Jarron Jones originally entered the league in 2017, signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. After he was released by the Giants he signed to the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks, where he made the switch from the defensive line to offensive line. Jones has also spent time on the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions. He signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in mid-January.

